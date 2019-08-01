Sensex, Nifty see worst July in 17 years: Where are the markets headed?

Tax on foreign portfolio investors proposed in the Union Budget, weak corporate earnings amid a slowing economy and falling consumption dented sentiment in July with the frontline benchmarks – the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 – slipping around 6 per cent. This was the worst month for the indices in nearly 17 years.

On Thursday, the Nifty50 slipped below the 11,000 mark and has thus far tanked around 9 per cent from its 52-week high of 12,103.05 levels hit on June 3. Analysts say there is more pain in store for the markets, as developments – both global and domestic ...