JUST IN
Sensex, Nifty50 down nearly 6% since last Dussehra, first time in 12 years
Stock market closed today for Dussehra; all trading holidays for 2022
Seven of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.34 trn in mcap; RIL biggest laggard
Mcap of seven of top-10 valued firms tumbles over Rs 1.54 trilion
Eight out of top 10 firms add Rs 1.81 trillion in m-cap; HUL tops chart
Three of top 10 firms lose Rs 73,630 cr in m-cap; RIL biggest loser
Mcap of nine of top-10 valued firms jumps Rs 2.51 trn; TCS biggest gainer
Rs 15.74 trn of investors' wealth eroded as markets log 5th day of fall
Oil prices drop with demand outlook pressured, strong dollar
Indian shares extend losses after central bank's surprise rate hike
You are here: Home » Markets » News » Market Update
IPO-bound OYO's valuation dips in pvt market after markdown by SoftBank
Business Standard

Sensex, Nifty50 down nearly 6% since last Dussehra, first time in 12 years

The markets witnessed such a fall during this period amid weak global cues, a depreciating Indian rupee, and sharp selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs)

Topics
Sensex | Nifty50 | BSE

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India's benchmark indices on Tuesday rallied over 2 per cent amid a sharp decline in the US Treasury yields following soft economic data. The Sensex rose 1,276 points, or 2.3 per cent, to 58,065, while the Nifty50 index closed at 17,274, with a gain of 387 points. Both the indices on Tuesday logged their highest single-day gains since August 30.

However, for the first time in 12 years, Sensex and Nifty are each down over 6 per cent since last Dussehra.

The benchmark indices had last posted such losses in 2011.

The markets witnessed such a fall during this period amid weak global cues, a depreciating Indian rupee, and sharp selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

Foreign investors in this period sold around $27.78 billion in equities, while domestic investors bought stocks worth Rs 3.17 trillion.

Since last year's Dussehra, the only indices that have risen are BSE Power, BSE Capital Goods, BSE Auto, and BSE FMCG. While these indices have gained between 5 and 15 per cent, other indices have remained red, with the BSE Realty and IT indices being the top losers. BSE Realty and IT indices are down 21 per cent, followed by BSE Metal and Healthcare, which are down by 15 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, reported Moneycontrol.

BSE Energy, Oil & Gas, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Durables and Bankex have declined 1-8 per cent. Meanwhile, the report stated that BSE MidCap and SmallCap have fallen 7 per cent and 4.3 per cent, respectively.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sensex

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 15:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.