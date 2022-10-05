Sensex, Nifty50 down nearly 6% since last Dussehra, first time in 12 years

India's benchmark indices on Tuesday rallied over 2 per cent amid a sharp decline in the US Treasury yields following soft economic data. The rose 1,276 points, or 2.3 per cent, to 58,065, while the index closed at 17,274, with a gain of 387 points. Both the indices on Tuesday logged their highest single-day gains since August 30.

However, for the first time in 12 years, and Nifty are each down over 6 per cent since last Dussehra.

The benchmark indices had last posted such losses in 2011.

The witnessed such a fall during this period amid weak global cues, a depreciating Indian rupee, and sharp selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

Foreign investors in this period sold around $27.78 billion in equities, while domestic investors bought stocks worth Rs 3.17 trillion.

Since last year's Dussehra, the only indices that have risen are Power, Capital Goods, Auto, and BSE FMCG. While these indices have gained between 5 and 15 per cent, other indices have remained red, with the BSE Realty and IT indices being the top losers. BSE Realty and IT indices are down 21 per cent, followed by BSE Metal and Healthcare, which are down by 15 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, reported Moneycontrol.

BSE Energy, Oil & Gas, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Durables and Bankex have declined 1-8 per cent. Meanwhile, the report stated that BSE MidCap and SmallCap have fallen 7 per cent and 4.3 per cent, respectively.