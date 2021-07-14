Sensex witnesses best session in six weeks; ICICI Bank gains 2.83%

-
Equity benchmark Sensex logged its best session in over six weeks on Tuesday, on account of hectic buying mainly in financial stocks as investors cheered steady economic data and favourable global cues.
At the closing bell, the Sensex was 397.04 points or 0.76 per cent higher at 52,769.73 — breaking its three-session losing treak. This was the best single-day gains for the index since May 31.
Likewise, the broader Nifty 50 surged 119.75 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 15,812.35. On the Sensex chart, ICICI Bank was the top gainer, surging 2.83 per cent, followed by HDFC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, NTPC and M&M.
On the other hand, HCL Tech, Dr Reddy’s, Maruti and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards. Of the Sensex constituents, 21 shares closed with gains and 9 logged losses.
Sectorally, the BSE bankex, finance, metal, energy and basic materials ended up to 1.41 per cent higher, while the BSE IT, tech and FMCG indices ended in the red. Broader mid-cap and small-cap indices underperformed the benchmark, settling up to 0.46 per cent higher.
