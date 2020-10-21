September quarter saw record global IPO activity in value terms: Report

-
ALSO READ
Indian unicorns diversifying to newer biz segments ahead of mega-IPO plans
Route Mobile IPO fully subscribed on day 1, most bids from retail investors
Applying for an IPO? Here are the things that you should keep in mind
UTI AMC set to go public with Rs 3,000-cr issue on September 29
Will the IPO everyone is waiting for come this year? Find out LIC 'plans'
-
The September 2020 quarter was the most active third quarter in a calendar year in the past 20 years for global IPO activity in terms of value, and the second-highest in terms of number of issues, according to a report by EY Global.
A total of $95 billion was raised through 445 IPOs. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, $165 billion was raised through IPOs, up 43 per cent over the corresponding period last year. India ranked ninth globally with eight main board IPOs and 15 SME offerings in 2020.
In terms of capital mobilised, India ranked tenth with 1.4 per cent market share. China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange ranks first both in terms of number of issues (180) and proceeds ($39.3 billion).
China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s $7.5-billion IPO was the biggest during the quarter. Snowflake’s $3.9 billion IPO was the other major offering. “Although market sentiments can be fragile, the scene is set for a busy last quarter to end a turbulent 2020 that has seen some stellar IPO performances.
The US presidential election, as well as the China-US relationship after the election, will be key considerations in future cross-border IPO activities among leading stock exchanges. Despite the uncertainties, companies and sectors that have adapted and excelled in the ‘new normal’ should continue to attract IPO investors,” said Paul Go, IPO leader, EY Global.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU