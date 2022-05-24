Sharda Cropchem hits new high on strong business outlook; stock surges 10%

-
ALSO READ
Sharda Cropchem soars to a record high, up 20% on robust Q3 earnings
These two agri stocks have zoomed up to 91% in 4 weeks on robust earnings
This agrochemicals stock has zoomed 58% in four trading days in weak market
Agri-tech firm Samunnati's gross transactions cross Rs 10,000 crore
KN Agri IPO subscribed 2.4 times on Day-1, issue closes Thursday
-
Shares of Sharda Cropchem hit a new high of Rs 768, after rallying 10 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market, on strong business outlook. The stock of pesticides and agro-chemicals company surpassed its previous high of Rs 740.40 that it had touched on April 11, 2022.
For the quarter that ended in March 2022 (Q4FY22), Sharda Cropchem reported 32 per cent year on year (YoY) growth in profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 177 crore, whereas, revenue increased 32 per cent YoY to Rs 1,434 crore, led by better product mix and price realization.
Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 29 per cent YoY to Rs 317 crore, while margin contracted 50 basis points to 22.1 per cent from 22.6 per cent in Q4FY21.
Given this, the growth in EBITDA was driven by higher revenues, effective cost management, marginally settled off by higher freight cost. Though gross margins were marginally impacted by higher freight costs, EBITDA margin was buoyed by strong global agri-demand.
That apart, the management was confident of positive traction witnessed in old and new products. "The company is expanding its range of products in each region for future growth. We see revenue growth of 15-20 per cent with ~30-32 per cent gross margins and ~20-22 per cent EBITDA margins in FY23," the management added.
Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers remain positive about Sharda’s future performance, considering its focus on registrations, rising share of high margin products and deeper penetration in markets.
“We expect high growth momentum, a strong balance sheet, free cash-flows and strong return ratios over FY22-24,” the brokerage firm said, as it maintained a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 835 per share.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU