Short sellers caught off-guard as market swings within hours of opening

The short-sellers were caught off-guard in on Friday as saw wide swings — moving from over ten per cent of intraday lows to closing to over three per cent in the green — within two hours of market opening.

According to market participants, were expecting to be conducive for a sell-on rise strategy and had started to build fresh short positions when markets started to show some upmove from day's lows.

" with fresh short calls would have got stuck on Friday. The market fall was largely on account of margin call, and may have not expected such sharp pullback as leveraged positions started to unwound in the market," said Yogesh Radke, head of alternative and quantitative research at

Further, market participants add short covering of Bank was one of the reasons that led to the market pullback. The banking index ended 17.9 per cent higher from day's lows.

"After the initial panic in market, long build-up was seen in Nifty," said Chandan Taparia, head of derivatives and technical research at

Meanwhile, traders which had started to build short positions in the market by buying 'put' option contracts were in for a negative surprise.

The put options for with strike price of 9,800 and 9,900 saw their option premiums erode about 40 per cent by the end of Friday's trade.

After markets opened five per cent gap-down on Friday, hit lower circuit of ten per cent within five minutes. This led to the trading halting for 45 minutes. After markets resumed at 10.15 am post second pre-opening, markets turned into green within one hour of trade.

Experts say traders will need now be cautious on building any fresh positions in the market.

"Traders will have to avoid carrying over their positions to next day of the trade," said a dealer with a broking house.

"Markets will remain volatile for a while and sharp market swings such as these can significantly erode trading positions," Radke added.

Further, markets are expected to remain in consolidation phase till there is no clarity on the outbreak.

" Traders are advised to remain light on positions as volatility is at multi-year highs across the globe," Taparia added.

On Friday, markets logged their largest-ever single-day recovery after falling as much as 10.8 per cent in intraday session. The Nifty closed 3.8 per cent higher on Friday at 9955.2 points.

Analysts say that it'd still be some time before Nifty can reclaim the 12,000-levels.

Analysts say that Nifty has to continue to hold above 9,400 zones to witness a bounce back towards 10,333 and 10,650-levels.