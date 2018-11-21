Shot in the arm for Dr Reddy's outlook as court clears block on US generic

The stock of Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up about six per cent on the bourses, after an appellate court in the US on Tuesday cleared the way for the company to resume sales of a Suboxone generic. The drug is used to treat opioid addiction and is expected to generate as much as $100 million (a little over Rs 7 billion) in revenue annually.

Dr Reddy's had stopped selling the drug after a lower court gave an adverse verdict in June. Prior to the restraining order, the company had reportedly earned $25 million from the drug, which has an overall market size pegged at $1.8 ...