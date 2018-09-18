Shriram Transport stock: Loan growth led by rural recovery is a positive

The stock of Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) has been under pressure from issues related to SVL, the holding company of the Shriram Group's non-financial business, which has defaulted on non-convertible debentures (NCD). STFC, which typically funds purchase of used commercial vehicles, had offered a corporate guarantee of Rs 8.7 billion to its holding company.

According to analysts, STFC's book value would get hit by 4-5 per cent if the guarantee is invoked. MD and CEO of STFC Umesh Revankar has, however, said SVL is trying to resolve the issues on its own, ...