Singapore likely to ease regime to allow routing of offshore funds

is likely to ease regime to allow routing of offshore funds, including those coming to India, in the next few months. Under this, these funds would be investing through that country.

This spells good for from recently tagged high-risk jurisdictions such as and that are looking to re-route their investments through Singapore, as the threshold for being deemed beneficial owner (BO) is much higher for the latter.

The biggest change on the anvil is easier norms for investment through open-ended structures. At present, the redemption process for open ended funds is cumbersome, which has dissuaded entities from setting up offshore fund structures in

Open ended funds involve investors putting money in and taking it out regularly. Under the current regime, the process for redemption is inefficient as entities wanting to redeem have to draw up their accounts, get them audited, and provide a certificate stating that they are solvent. This often delays the redemption process.

is slated to bring in Singapore Variable Capital Company (SVACC), a new legal entity that can be used as a vehicle for investment funds. SVACC is expected to simplify the process of redemption for open ended funds. “It (SVACC) has been on cards for some time now and will be operational by the end of this year or early next year,” said a person familiar with the development. “The requirement to provide an insolvency certification for open ended funds will be done away with under this new entity.”

At present, there are three options to set up investment funds in Singapore, which includes trusts, limited partnerships or companies under Singapore's Companies Act. All these have limitations. For instance, trust structures cannot take the benefit of the India-Singapore under existing norms.

The enactment of S-VACC is expected to enhance Singapore’s competitiveness as a domicile for investment funds and re-domicile foreign corporate funds to Singapore .

According to a report by PwC, the new regime will bring in a customised corporate structure that dispenses with elements of existing company law not conducive to investment funds. A corporate form fund could be set up as an open-ended or as a close-ended fund, and used for mutual fund-type strategies meant for retail investors, or as alternative investment fund strategies meant for sophisticated investors.

Today, most opt for closed ended structures or create a feeder fund in jurisdictions such as which feeds into Singapore and then invests into India. In the case of the latter, the open ended structure actually operates at the Cayman level, with the Cayman entity behaving as an open ended fund and letting investors come in and go out at any point in time. Investments in the Singapore entity, however, remain stable, with few redemptions.

The key disadvantage of these feeder structures is the uncertainty surrounding their compliance from an Indian tax standpoint. "The key disadvantage of this structure is that pooling happens outside Singapore and then from a General Anti Avoidance Rule it can become difficult to justify as to why investments happen through Singapore and not directly from the feeder funds. In the present evolving BEPS world this can be a serious issue and possible that the India Singapore can be denied," said Girish Vanvari, founder, Transaction Square, a tax consultancy.

Mauritius, Cyprus, Cayman Islands, UAE and China are among 25 high-risk jurisdictions recently identified by global banks, acting as custodians for This, experts believe, may lead existing offshore funds from high-risk jurisdictions to migrate to Singapore.

Offshore funds are among the largest groups of investors putting money into the Indian stock market. These funds had bought into Indian stocks every month in calendar year 2017, pumping in $5.76 billion. In recent months, however, they have been taking money off the table.