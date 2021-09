Small- and mid-caps set to top asset class league after a gap of five years

Small- and mid-caps are set to top the asset class league table for the year after a gap of five years. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap 100 indices have by far the best returns among various asset classes so far this year.

Meanwhile, gold — best-performing asset class of 2020 — currently is languishing at the bottom of the table with returns of negative 6 per cent. The returns on debt investments too have yielded barely any returns following double-digit gains in the preceding two years. After a stellar 2017, the returns for small- and mid-caps had slumped into negative territory ...