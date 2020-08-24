Societe Generale sells ICICI Bank shares worth nearly Rs 341 crore

on Monday offloaded shares of worth nearly Rs 341 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the block deal data on the BSE, 9 million scrips of the private lender were sold by at a price of Rs 378.6 per scrip.

The total deal value stood at Rs 340.74 crore.

The shares of the lender were purchased by Merrill Lynch Singapore Pte Ltd at the same price, another transaction on BSE showed.

Shares of Ltd on Monday ended 2.44 per cent higher at Rs 380.2 apiece on the BSE.