JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

One month on, Sebi's one-time settlement scheme remains doubtful starter
Business Standard

Societe Generale sells ICICI Bank shares worth nearly Rs 341 crore

As per the block deal data on the BSE, 9 million scrips of the private lender were sold by Societe Generale at a price of Rs 378.6 per scrip

Topics
Societe Generale | ICICI Bank  | ICICI Bank shares

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ICICI BANK
Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd on Monday ended 2.44 per cent higher at Rs 380.2 apiece on the BSE.

Societe Generale on Monday offloaded shares of ICICI Bank worth nearly Rs 341 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the block deal data on the BSE, 9 million scrips of the private lender were sold by Societe Generale at a price of Rs 378.6 per scrip.

The total deal value stood at Rs 340.74 crore.

The shares of the lender were purchased by Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte Ltd at the same price, another transaction on BSE showed.

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd on Monday ended 2.44 per cent higher at Rs 380.2 apiece on the BSE.
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 21:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU