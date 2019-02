Recent channel checks by brokerages showed an improvement in cement prices across India, for February. The same was being led by South India, where a 16.9 per cent month-on-month (MoM) rise in the price of a 50 kg bag has resulted in a 5.8 per cent improvement in the average all-India cement price MoM, indicates JM Financial’s data.

This is good news for South Indian cement firms, which have seen a spell of weak prices and rising expenses impact their earnings growth. For instance, rising costs and lower realisations pulled down India Cements’ per tonne profitability by ...