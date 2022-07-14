Start-ups trump traditional companies in value creation, shows data

Domestic new-age companies are making their presence felt at India Inc.

According to a study done by Credit Suisse, only 15 per cent of the companies in the BSE500 index were formed after the year 2000.

By comparison, nearly 90 per cent of unicorns — a start-up with a value of over $1 billion — were set up after 2000.

This goes to show that start-ups have led to more value creation than traditional companies over the past two decades.

“For the BSE 500, the ratio has risen marginally from 13 per cent, helped by the listing of some of last year’s unicorns,” said Credit Suisse in a note.

Indian start-ups are also having a much larger impact in India than in the global context.

The share of domestic unicorns’ value as a percentage of listed market cap is over 10 per cent in India, higher than the US (4 per cent) and China (5 per cent).