Steel Authority of India hits 52-week high; stock zooms 55% in one month

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel, JSPL: Morgan Stanley bullish on steel stocks; do you own any?
Steel stocks in focus; Tata Steel, SAIL rally 5% on healthy outlook
Steel stocks extend rally; JSW Steel, Tata Steel hit fresh 52-week highs
Metal shares extend gain on demand recovery; Jindal Steel, Tata Steel up 4%
Steel stocks in focus; JSW Steel hits 52-week high, Tata Steel surges 5%
-
Shares of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 53.60, up 4 per cent on the BSE on Thursday, gaining 55 per cent in the past one month, on expectation of strong demand outlook. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex has gained 11 per cent during the same period.
For July-September quarter (Q2FY21), SAIL had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 437 crore on back of strong operational performance. The state-owned company had posted a net loss of Rs 286 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal and a loss of Rs 1,226 crore in June quarter (Q1FY21). The company's consolidated revenue from operations grew 20 per cent to Rs 16,925 crore from Rs 14,128 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and measures to curtail it has caused significant disturbances and slow down of economic activities. Consequently, the company's manufacturing operations had to be scaled down during Q1FY21. Following the resumption of operations during the later part of the first quarter, the company has operated at normal capacity in Q2FY21.
With the strategic focus on enhancing the saleable steel production, the company registered the best ever saleable steel Q2 production of 3.752 MT in Q2FY21 surpassing the previous best of 3.658 MT achieved during Q2FY18. The management said the company is determined to perform better in future and is geared up to take all necessary actions to remain a world-class domestic steel producer towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects better volumes and pricing to drive a 29 per cent CAGR in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) over FY20–22E. Net debt, however, is expected to remain elevated at Rs 45,800 crore in FY22, implying 4.8x net debt/EBITDA, it said.
"Indian steel spreads have risen around 25 per cent in October-December quarter (Q3FY21) and are at a three-year high. We expect spreads to stay strong on the back of a domestic demand recovery and higher regional prices. The improvement in EBITDA/t should be even higher on an improving sales mix (lower exports and higher value-added sales)," the brokerage firm said in steel sector report. However, it rated SAIL 'Neutral' as despite strong near term cash flows, leverage remains high making it vulnerable to any down cycle in margins.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU