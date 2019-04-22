Stock calls by Anand Rathi: Buy JSW Steel, BEML

-
ALSO READ
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher
Top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Hero Honda and JSW Steel
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher
Short-term outlook for market remains positive: Devang Shah
Stock calls by Tradebulls Securities: Sell JSW Steel Futures, buy L&T
-
Nifty closed in the negative territory in last trading section and with that has fallen in the range of 11,850-11,650. However, the overall trend in short-to-medium term is still positive. The range prior to this was of 200 points hence the target on the upside in 11,950. So, we continue to maintain our bias positive.
Buy JSW STEEL
Target: Rs 320
Stop Loss: Rs 285
The stock has provided breakout form the sideways consolidation which was formed in its wave B. With this breakout, the wave C on the upside seem to have started. The momentum indicators on the daily & weekly charts are positive. Hence we maintain bias positive for stock.
Buy SAIL
Target Rs 63
Stop Loss: Rs 55
The stock has retest of the bullish inverse Head & Shoulder Pattern on the daily charts & momentum indicators are still positive on weekly chart. Hence, we maintain positive bias for the stock.
Buy BEML
Target Rs 1000
Stop Loss Rs 930
The stock has retest of the bullish Inverse Head & Shoulder Pattern on the daily charts & momentum indicator is still positive on weekly chart. Hence we maintain positive bias for the stock.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU