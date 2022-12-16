JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals somber start on weak global cues, down 50pts

Stock market live updates: At 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted around 18,398 levels, down over 50-odd points

MARKET LIVE | Nifty | BSE NSE

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Domestic markets are likely to start tepid in Friday's trade amid weak global cues. At 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted around 18,398 levels, down over 50-odd points.

Globally, the US markets witnessed a freefall overnight as Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 fell up to 3 per cent in trade.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, fell in tandem with Nikkei 225, Kospi, Kosdaq, the S&P 200, and Hang Seng indices slipping up to 1 per cent in trade.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude climbed 0.4 per cent to $81 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude hovered around $76 per barrel, up 0.3 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of Vedanta will be in focus after a fire broke out in their Bokaro plant in Jharkhand and injured four workers.

Besides, shares of Wipro will be tracked after the company inked multi-year digital transformation partnership with fintech firm Finastra.

