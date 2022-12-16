- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals somber start on weak global cues, down 50pts
- Stocks to watch: Wipro, Vedanta, HPCL, RIL, Kalpataru Power, Biocon
- Indegene files draft papers with Sebi; eyes Rs 3,200 crore via IPO
- Abans Holdings, Landmark Cars IPOs get lukewarm response from investors
- Falling P/E may cap returns in 2023: Credit Suisse's Neelkanth Mishra
- Brokerages positive on Godrej Consumer on growth recovery, lower costs
- IRCTC offer for sale oversubscribed, but stock declines more than 6%
- Govt's share sale in IRCTC over-subscribed, investors bid for Rs 3,800 cr
- Markets tumble as Federal Reserve retains hawkish tone; Sensex drops 1.4%
- Sensex tumbles nearly 900 points: Top factors behind Thursday's market fall
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals somber start on weak global cues, down 50pts
Stock market live updates: At 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted around 18,398 levels, down over 50-odd points
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | BSE NSE
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Globally, the US markets witnessed a freefall overnight as Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 fell up to 3 per cent in trade.
Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, fell in tandem with Nikkei 225, Kospi, Kosdaq, the S&P 200, and Hang Seng indices slipping up to 1 per cent in trade.
In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude climbed 0.4 per cent to $81 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude hovered around $76 per barrel, up 0.3 per cent.
Among individual stocks, shares of Vedanta will be in focus after a fire broke out in their Bokaro plant in Jharkhand and injured four workers.
Besides, shares of Wipro will be tracked after the company inked multi-year digital transformation partnership with fintech firm Finastra.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More