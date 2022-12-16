Sensex can drop to 58,000, Nifty 17,700 if these supports are violated

The US Fed rate hike coupled with a continued hawkish stance on future rate hikes and growth expectations has triggered a fresh round of selling in global markets. To add to the woes, ECB and Bank of England, too, raised interest rates y 50 bps on Thursday.
The Federal Reserve slowed the pace at which it started the interest rate hike since this June; with 75 bps raised each time in last four meetings to 50 basis points in recent meet. However, Fed raised it terminal rate expectation to 5.1 per cent for 2023 as against 4.6 per cent projected at the end of September meeting.
In the last two trading sessions post the US Fed 50-bps rate hike, the benchmark indices in the US - Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have tumbled in the range of 3- 4 per cent.
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 12:04 IST
