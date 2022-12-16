JUST IN
Sensex can drop to 58,000, Nifty 17,700 if these supports are violated
Is Adani's media foray enough to sustain a rally in related stocks?
ITC stock hits 2-month low amid market weakness, slips 4% in two days
Sugar stocks sweeten in weak market on hopes of higher export limit
Surprise corporate actions by Indian tech darlings spur investor scrutiny
GMM Pfaudler plunges 18% after over 11 mn shares change hands in block deal
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 250pts, Nifty50 below 18,350; M&M, ITC slip 1%
Stocks to watch: Wipro, Vedanta, HPCL, RIL, Kalpataru Power, Biocon
Indegene files draft papers with Sebi; eyes Rs 3,200 crore via IPO
Abans Holdings, Landmark Cars IPOs get lukewarm response from investors
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Is Adani's media foray enough to sustain a rally in related stocks?
icon-arrow-left
ONGC, Oil India hits over 5-month high after govt slashes windfall tax
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Sensex can drop to 58,000, Nifty 17,700 if these supports are violated

Presently, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 have breached their respecitve 21-SMAs, the following support levels need to be honoured in order to sustain a positive bias.

Topics
Markets Sensex Nifty | Fed rate hikes | Bank Nifty markets

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Sensex versus Dow Jones

The US Fed rate hike coupled with a continued hawkish stance on future rate hikes and growth expectations has triggered a fresh round of selling in global markets. To add to the woes, ECB and Bank of England, too, raised interest rates y 50 bps on Thursday.

The Federal Reserve slowed the pace at which it started the interest rate hike since this June; with 75 bps raised each time in last four meetings to 50 basis points in recent meet. However, Fed raised it terminal rate expectation to 5.1 per cent for 2023 as against 4.6 per cent projected at the end of September meeting.

In the last two trading sessions post the US Fed 50-bps rate hike, the benchmark indices in the US - Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have tumbled in the range of 3- 4 per cent.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 12:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.