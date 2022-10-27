JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty50 above 17,750 in pre-open deals

Stock market live updates: At 8:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,880 levels, up over 50-odd points

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | Indian markets

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

bse
A positive open is likely for the domestic equity markets on Thursday amidst mixed global cues. At 8:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,880 levels, up over 50-odd points.

Globally, weak quarterly earnings from tech stocks weighed on the Wall Street on Wednesday. Tech-heavy index, NASDAQ Composite lost over 2 per cent, whereas Dow Jones was flat at 0.01 per cent, and the S&P 500 declined 0.7 per cent.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, were mixed in trade as Nikkei 225 was flat and Topix lost 0.3 per cent. Hong Kong and mainland China markets, however, edged higher boosted by tech stocks. 

On the commodities front, Brent Crude climbed 0.3 per cent to $96 per barrel, on strong US crude exports and weaker dollar. WTI Crude, on the other hand, was up 0.3 per cent to $88 per barrel.

Back home, shares of Zee Entertainment will be in focus after the company and Sony Pictures agreed to sell three Hindi channels to address anti-competition issues.

Besides, shares of SBI Cards will be closely tracked as the company will report the July-September quarter (Q2FY23) results on Thursday, October 27.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh