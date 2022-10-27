Gland Pharma plunges 13%, hits 52-week low on disappointing Q2 results

Shares of hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,942.90 as they plunged 13 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company reported a 20.14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 241 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 (Q2FY23), owing to lower sales and higher expenses. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 302 crore in the same period last fiscal (Q2FY22).

The stock of fell below its previous low of Rs 2,032.25, touched on October 10, 2022. The stock's record low stands at of Rs 1,701 registered on November 20, 2020. At 09:38 AM; the stock traded 12 per cent lower at Rs 1,967, as compared to 0.62 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Gland’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin contracted 150 bps to 33 per cent from 38 per cent in a year ago quarter.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 1,044 crore, as against Rs 1,080 crore in the year-ago period. The company said its revenue from its core of the US, Europe, Canada and Australia grew by 3 per cent to Rs 747 crore in Q2FY23, as against Rs 722 crore in Q2FY22.

However, India revenue was down 42 per cent YoY at Rs 72.6 crore, while the same for the 'rest of the world' market was also down 3 per cent YoY at Rs 224 crore.

Although the company has seen increased competition in its new products, the management of the company said it remains confident of launch pipeline that will ensure sustainable growth. The management is seeing positive momentum in Biologics/Biosimilar CDMO business.

Gland Pharma’s Q2FY23 operational performance was in line with expectation. While sales in ROW/India revived in Q2FY23, profitability is yet to show improvement as supply constraints of certain materials are still to be completely resolved, and there is ongoing opex related to the biologics segment, which is yet to garner revenue, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in result update.

However, the brokerage firm cut its EPS estimates by 7 per cent/6 per cent for FY23/FY24, respectively, and reduced P/E multiple to 31x from 33x factoring in a delay in addressing product-specific issues, thereby moderating medium-term growth outlook, gradual recovery in India business and higher competition, and increased opex towards biologics, hormonal/suspension products.

Gland has exhibited business recovery to some extent in Q2FY23 v/s Q1. Further, it continues to put effort towards complex product pipeline buildup and enhance manufacturing capability and capacity, it added.