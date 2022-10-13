- Stocks to watch: Infosys, Mindtree, HCL Tech, Wipro, Adani Ports, PVR, SBI
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at somber start amid weak global cues
Stock market live updates: At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 17,052 levels, over 50 points lower
Weak foreign flows coupled with subdued market movement overseas may prompt domestic equity markets to edge lower in Thursday's trade. At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 17,052 levels, over 50 points lower.
Globally, the US markets were flat in Wednesday's trade. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite declined up to 0.3 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, joined the league and traded muted on Thursday. Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite fell up to 0.8 per cent.
On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude continued to stay below $95 per barrel on stronger dollar, weaker demand, and supply fears. WTI Crude, on the other hand, traded at $87 per barrel.
Back home, IT stocks will continue to hog limelight as they report their second quarter earnings of FY23. Infosys and Mindtree are expected to deliver their Q2FY23 performance on Thursday, October 13.
Besides, shares of Adani Wilmar will be in focus after the edible oil major warned about low single-digit YoY growth in Q2FY23.
