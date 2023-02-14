MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests firm start amid strong global cues

After India’s inflation rate climbed to a three-month high of 6.5 per cent in January, the SGX Nifty indicated a flat start to Tuesday’s trade, despite positive global sentiments.

As of 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,812 levels, up 20-odd points.

Globally, the US edged higher overnight ahead of the inflation report. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices rose up to 1.4 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, rose in tandem, with Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Kospi, Kosdaq, and Topix indices gaining up to 0.6 per cent.



In the commodities market, both Brent Crude and WTI Crude slipped up to 1 per cent to $85 per barrel, and $79 per barrel, respectively.



Back home, earnings season will continue to hog limelight. Companies like Adani Enterprises, ONGC, Coal India, Siemens, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, among others will report the October-December (Q3FY23) quarter results.