MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints firm start amid strong global cues, up 50pts

Stock market live updates: At 8:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,340 levels, up over 50-odd points

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Domestic equity markets are likely to edge higher on Thursday as global stocks surged after the US FOMC minutes indicated moderation in monetary policy tightening cycle.

At 8:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,340 levels, up over 50-odd points.

Globally, the US markets rose overnight as growth stocks took the lead.  Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices climbed up to 1 per cent.
The strength spilled to markets in Asia-Pacific too, as key indices like Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Topix, Kospi, and Hang Seng advanced up to 1 per cent.
 
On the commodities front, oil prices skid after G7 nations mulled price cap on Russian oil and higher US crude inventory data. Both Brent Crude and WTI slipped 0.2 per cent to $85 per barrel and $77 per barrel, respectively.

Back home, shares of HDFC Twins will be closely tracked after Chairman Deepak Parekh said that the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank would be completed by April 2023.

Besides, shares of NDTV will be in focus after 1.8 million shares were tendered on second day on Adani Group's open offer for additional stake.

