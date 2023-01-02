- Stocks to Watch: TCS, Tata Motors, Maruti, Coal India, JSW Group, RITES
- What does 2023 have in store for Indian markets and economy?
- After a positive year, Sensex witnesses worst December in 10 years
- Street signs: Mkts see Santa's smile, hotel stocks to gain further, & more
- Play safe, but play to win: From ITC to L&T, best blue-chips for 2023
- China Covid, macro data, global trends to drive markets this week: Analysts
- FPI inflow continues in Dec; equities corner Rs 11,119-cr investment
- Mcap of eight of top-10 firms jumps Rs 1.35 trn; SBI, RIL major winners
- Global headwinds, rate hike concerns to keep investors on guard in 2023
- Stock markets maintain winning streak for seventh consecutive year
MARKET LIVE: Tepid trade likely on first day of 2023; Tata Motors in focus
Stock market LIVE updates: Manufacturing PMI data for December, and auto sales data will be tracked by investors on Monday
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Markets Sensex Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Moreover, volatility in crude oil prices, and newsflow around rising Covid-19 cases in China will keep investors on the edge.
Back home, manufacturing PMI data for December, and auto sales data will be tracked by investors on Monday.
Stocks to watch
Tata Consultancy Services: TCS' board meeting is scheduled on January 9, 2023, to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine month period ending December 31, 2022. It shall also consider declaration of third interim dividend to the equity shareholders.
Tata Motors: The company reported 10 per cent YoY increase in domestic December sales at 72,997 units as against 66,307 units sold last year. For the quarter, it logged a growth of 17.7 per cent in sales at 223,001 units. Segment-wise, the company's passenger vehicle sales rose 64 per cent YoY while the commercial vehicle sales fell 0.6 per cent. READ MORE
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More