MARKET LIVE: Tepid trade likely on first day of 2023; Tata Motors in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: Manufacturing PMI data for December, and auto sales data will be tracked by investors on Monday

New Delhi 

Stock market LIVE: Equity markets may remain muted on Monday, the first trading day of calendar year 2023, as overseas investors remain in holiday mood. Markets in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the US, and the UK are shut today, while SGX Nifty hinted at a 40-point cut in Nifty50 in early deals. 

Moreover, volatility in crude oil prices, and newsflow around rising Covid-19 cases in China will keep investors on the edge. 

Back home, manufacturing PMI data for December, and auto sales data will be tracked by investors on Monday.

Stocks to watch
Tata Consultancy Services: TCS' board meeting is scheduled on January 9, 2023, to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine month period ending December 31, 2022. It shall also consider declaration of third interim dividend to the equity shareholders.

Tata Motors: The company reported 10 per cent YoY increase in domestic December sales at 72,997 units as against 66,307 units sold last year. For the quarter, it logged a growth of 17.7 per cent in sales at 223,001 units. Segment-wise, the company's passenger vehicle sales rose 64 per cent YoY while the commercial vehicle sales fell 0.6 per cent. READ MORE

