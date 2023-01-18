- ICICI Prudential Life Insurance net profit drops 29% YoY in Dec quarter
- Sebi returns Lava Intl's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates
- Rupee slides 0.5% as importers continue to lock in dollar purchases
- Innova Captab, Blue Jet Healthcare get Sebi's nod to float IPO
- From Paytm to Zomato, start-ups see fresh round of selling; stock falls
- Equity benchmarks defy global cues, finish nearly 1% in the green
- Berger Paints India eyes Rs 20,000 crore turnover in the next 5-6 years
- Shift of axis from Indian markets: FPIs pivot to China as it unlocks
- Sebi moots ASBA-like payment system for secondary market stock trade
- Reliance Industries may hive off green hydrogen business to InvIT
MARKET LIVE: Flat start likely on D-Street; Tata Metaliks, ITC in focus
Stock market LIVE: At 7:55 AM, SGX Nifty was up 31 points at 18,107
Among individual stocks, ITC has signed a Binding Term Sheet to acquire 100 per cent share capital (on a fully diluted basis) of Sproutlife Foods Private Limited, an Indian company primarily engaged in the
business of manufacture and sale of food products under the trademark 'Yoga Bar'.
That apart, Adani Transmission has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited to acquire entire stake of WRSR Power Transmission Limited.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed as investors await the outcome of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting.
Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.66 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.17 per cent, China's Shanghai Composite added 0.13 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was flat, and the Kospi lost 0.68 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones ended 1.14 per cent down on Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14 per cent.
