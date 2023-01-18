JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Flat start likely on D-Street; Tata Metaliks, ITC in focus

Stock market LIVE: At 7:55 AM, SGX Nifty was up 31 points at 18,107

MARKET LIVE | Markets | Q3 results

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Stock market LIVE updates: Quarterly results, coupled with global trends, oil prices, and foreign fund flow, are expected to guide investors in Wednesday's trade. At 7:55 AM, SGX Nifty was up 31 points at 18,107.

Among individual stocks, ITC has signed a Binding Term Sheet to acquire 100 per cent share capital (on a fully diluted basis) of Sproutlife Foods Private Limited, an Indian company primarily engaged in the
business of manufacture and sale of food products under the trademark 'Yoga Bar'.

That apart, Adani Transmission has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited to acquire entire stake of WRSR Power Transmission Limited. 

Global cues
Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed as investors await the outcome of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.66 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.17 per cent, China's Shanghai Composite added 0.13 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was flat, and the Kospi lost 0.68 per cent. 

Overnight, the Dow Jones ended 1.14 per cent down on Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14 per cent.

