Stock of this building products company has zoomed 100% since December

-
ALSO READ
HSIL hits new high, zooms 24% in two days on building products biz spin-off
Stocks to watch: Airtel, RIL, M&M, Nazara Tech, IDBI Bank, Burger King
Stocks to watch: Nuvoco Vistas, BPCL, Yes Bank, Dish TV, VST Tillers, Infy
Stocks to watch: Aptus Value, Chemplast, Maruti, Eicher Motors, Canara Bank
Stocks to watch: ZEEL, Info Edge, NBCC, Biocon, United Breweries, SJVN
-
Shares of Everest Industries hit an all-time high of Rs 748.90, rallying 14 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s subdued market on the back of heavy volumes. At 10:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.09 per cent at 17,289 points. The trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 597,000 shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE in first one hour of trade.
Since December 2021, the stock of the building products company has zoomed 100 per cent from a level of Rs 374.65 on November 30, 2021. In comparison, the benchmark index was up 1.3 per cent during the same period.
In October-December quarter (Q3FY22), foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have increased their stake in Everest Industries by 135 percentage points to 3.2 per cent from 1.85 per cent at the end of September quarter (Q2FY22). Massachusetts Institute of Technology had purchased 270,000 shares or 1.73 per cent stake in Everest Industries during Q3FY22. FPIs held nil holding in the company in Q2FY22.
Everest Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing fibre cement products with manufacturing facilities located at Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Odisha. The company is also in the business of steel buildings with plants located at Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Gujarat. It offers building products and building solutions for housing, commercial and industrial sectors in India and abroad.
Everest Industries in financial year 2020-21 (FY21) annual report had said that it was cautiously optimistic about the growth in the roofing business given the probability of a good monsoon and government spending in the rural sector. The increase in steel prices also helps in the shift from metal sheets to AC roofing sheets.
For the Everest Steel Building Solutions (ESBS) business, the move by global corporations to shift production bases from across the world to India as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to create the next round of opportunities, the company said.
Meanwhile, for Q3FY22, the company has reported a 33.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 7.19 crore, on back of higher operational income. Revenue from operations grew 20.5 per cent YoY at Rs 337 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU