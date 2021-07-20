Stock of this IT company has zoomed 248% in 26 days

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: Airtel, Future Retail, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Jubilant Food
Stocks to watch: Stove Kraft, Hero Moto, Britannia, M&M, Biocon, Tata Power
Brightcom Group rallies ahead of preferential issue, zooms 174% in a month
Gold price today at Rs 49,100 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 66,500 a kg
Gold price at Rs 47,900 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 68,950 a kg
-
Shares of Brightcom Group continued their northward movemen and were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit band for the 10th straight day at Rs 44.35 on the BSE on Tuesday, in an otherwise weak market.
Till 12:10 pm, a combined 631,455 equity shares had changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 4.77 million shares on the NSE and BSE, the exchange data shows. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was 1 per cent or 529 points down at 52,024.
The stock of the information technology (IT) software products company hit a new high in the intra-day trade today. In the past 26 sessions (since June 16), it has zoomed 248 per cent, from a level of Rs 12.74 per share. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1 per cent during the same period.
Brightcom Group provides comprehensive online or digital marketing services to direct marketers, brand advertisers, and marketing agencies. The company is divided into three major divisions: Media (Ad-Tech and digital marketing), software services, and future technologies. Its primary clients are end advertisers, agencies and publishers, but also include ad exchanges and networks.
Clarifying on the price movement, Brightxom Group informed the exchanges that the increase in volumes of the scrip reflects that the movement "is purely due to market conditions and are market-driven secondary to the materal developments that have been published of late". READ HERE
There have been multiple developments that have happened in the Brightcom Group in the year 2021. The material developments include paying off all bank loans and becoming a debt-free company, announcement of bonus Issue in the ratio of 1:4 i.e. one bonus share for every four equity shares held by the shareholders of the company as on a record date to be set by the board.
Besides, the company is intent to acquire a leading digital marketing services company with a headcount of over 1100 people. On July 8, Brightcom Group announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a digital marketing services company based out of India with 1100 employees and premium clients such as Netflix, Disney, Bitly, Hulu and The New York Times.
On July 13, 2021, Brightcom Group’s board approved issue and allotment of 119.62 million equity shares to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and other investors through a preferential allotment at Rs 31.17 per share for an allotment size of Rs 372.87 crore. The post-funding dilution is 12.5 per cent, of which SEBI registered FPI contribution is 10.5 per cent, the company said in a statement.
Citrus Global Arbitrage Fund, Calypso Global Investment Fund, Navigator Emerging Market Fund, Connecor Investment Enterprises Ltd and LGOF Global opportunities Ltd are among those allotted 20 million equity shares each on preferential basis.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU