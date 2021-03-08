Stocks to watch: Aarti Drugs, Adani Ports, PVR, IndiGrid, Just Dial

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 0.2 per cent higher at 14,983, around 8.45 am, indicating a positive start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Aarti Drugs: Aarti Specialty Chemicals (ASCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, gets an approval accorded under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the pharma sector.

Adani Ports: The company will issue up to 1 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each to Windy Lakeside Investments on a preferential basis. The allottment will be done at a price of Rs 800 per share, which is a 6.7 per cent premium to Friday's closing price.

PVR: Multiplex major plans to invest Rs 150 crore to open up to 40 screens across the country in the next fiscal. The company's target of having 1,000 operational screens has been pushed by a year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic to the end of fiscal 2022-23, a top company official has said.

Sayaji Hotels: The company, on Saturday, said it has inked agreements for seven new properties across various states, including Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Cipla: Drug major Cipla, on Saturday, said it has voluntarily liquidated a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary. This liquidation was a part of internal reorganisation and it will not affect performance or revenue of the company, Cipla said..

NMDC: The company has left the price of lump ore unchanged at Rs 5,100 per tonne and Rs 4,210 per tonne for fines in its latest price revision announced on Saturday.

RHFL, Punjab & Sind Bank: Reliance Home Finance (RHFL), on Saturday, said it has defaulted on loan of over Rs 40 crore from Punjab & Sind Bank even as the company has enough cash and cash equivalent which it cannot use due to a court order.

DHFL: DHFL, on Friday, said its administrator has filed additional affidavits in the NCLT Mumbai in connection with fraud amounting to over Rs 1,424 crore.

Indian Bank: State-owned Indian Bank on Friday said it will divest stake in joint venture entity ASREC (India) Ltd as part of asset monetisation exercise. The bank holds a 38.26 per cent stake in ASREC (India) Ltd.

India Grid Trust: Investment trust inked an agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity stake in NER II Transmission from Sterlite Power for about Rs 4,625 crore. The completion of acquisition would depend upon receipt of unitholders' consent, regulatory and other relevant approvals, it said.

ICICI Lombard: ICICI Lombard General Insurance has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for the current fiscal in the midst of a pandemic year as also the sectoral regulator asking insurers to take a conscious call on dividends due to pandemic-induced economic stress.

Just Dial: The company has signed an advertising agreement with Star India for advertising as Co-presenting Sponsor for the Indian Premier League.

Adani Power: The company has made a Rs 2,600-crore offer to acquire Essar Power MP under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) rules, according to media report.

Emkay Global Financial Services: Vridhi acquired 1,57,290 equity shares in the company at Rs 76.54 per share while Equity Intelligence India and others, including Porinju Veliyath reduced stake in the company to 5.16 percent from 5.20 percent, via open market transactions.

Maruti Suzuki: The company produced total 1,68,180 vehicles in February 2021 against 1,40,933 vehicles in February 2020. The passenger vehicles production increased to 1,65,783 units from 1,40,370 units in the same period.