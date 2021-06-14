Stocks to watch: Adani group stocks, Reliance Power, Lupin, BHEL, DLF

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 56 points lower at 15,766, indicating a negative start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Results today: Coal India, Indian Overseas Bank, Kajaria Ceramics, Greenply Industries and Uttam Sugar Mills are among 50 firms slated to release their quarterly numbers today.

Adani group shares are likely to be in focus today after an Economic Times report said that National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has frozen the accounts of three foreign funds — Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund — which together own over Rs 43,500 crore worth of shares in four Adani Group companies.

Reliance Power Limited has announced it will raise Rs 1,325 crore by issuing preferential shares and warrants to its parent, Reliance Infrastructure.

Lupin on Sunday said it has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Somerset facility in the US.

Retail, Restarurants: The government of Delhi, in line with its stated objective, has furthered the scope of unlocking from next week. All retail and trading establishments will now be allowed to operate at full capacity between 10 am and 8 pm from Monday. However, restaurants will be operating at 50 per cent capacity

BHEL's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 1,036.32 crore in the March 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company's consolidated net loss had stood at Rs 1,532.18 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020.



DLF reported a 6.4 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the January-March quarter at Rs 481 crore. During the period, its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,713 crore, growing 1.1 per cent over the year-ago quarter.

Sun TV Network reported sharply higher profit at Rs 449.88 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 250 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 782 crore from Rs 735.16 crore YoY.

DHFL: BSE and NSE will suspend trading in the shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) with effect from Monday. The move, aimed at avoiding "market complications", comes against the backdrop of the NCLT approving Piramal Group's resolution plan for the bankrupt-DHFL.

BEML has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary for demerger of surplus land and asset as part of its strategic disinvestment process undertaken by Government of India.

JK Cement reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 214.3 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 160.82 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 2,134.14 crore from Rs 1,545.65 crore YoY.