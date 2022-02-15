Stocks to Watch: Adani Wilmar, Grasim, Dish Tv, Coal India, Ashok Leyland

The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade with marginal gains following Monday’s sharp sell-off. As of 07:40 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 16,940, indicating a gap-up of nearly 100 points at the opening bell for the Nifty 50 index. Meanwhile, here are the top for trade on Tuesday.

Earnings Watch: CRISIL and are the couple of prominent companies to announce December quarter results today.

Grasim: The Aditya Birla Group flagship company became a net debt free on a standalone basis after selling its fertiliser business. In its December quarter results, the company said its consolidated revenue was up 16 per cent YoY at Rs 24,402 crore while its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were Rs 4,107 crore. The company's profit after tax was Rs 1,746 crore, up 26 per cent on a YoY basis. READ MORE



Future Retail: The company’s net loss widened by around 26 per cent YoY in Q3Fy22 to Rs 1,063.36 crore when compared with a loss of Rs 846.92 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. However, the Kishore Biyani-led retail company saw its revenue from operations increase by 87 per cent YoY to Rs 2,816 crore in the recently concluded quarter. READ MORE



The company registered a consolidated net loss of Rs 11.63 crore, attributable to owners of the company, for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The flagship company of the Adani Group, AEL had registered an attributable profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 296.81 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. AEL's consolidated revenues from operations surged 61.4 per cent YoY to Rs 18757.87 crore, due to improved realization on the back of higher index prices in the IRM segment. READ MORE The recently listed company reported an attributable net profit of Rs 211.41 crore for Q3FY22, up 66 per cent YoY from Rs 127.39 crore in Q3FY21. Total income surged 40.7 per cent YoY to Rs 14,405.82 crore from Rs 10,238.20 crore.

Coal India: The PSU major’sQ3 consolidated net jumped 47.7 per cent YoY to Rs 4,556.54 crore in the quarter ended December when compared with Rs 3,084.11 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income was up 19.5 per cent at Rs 29,086.35 crore from Rs 24,334.62 crore.

Dish Tv: The company’s net profit plunged 80.8 per cent YoY to Rs 31.98 crore in Q3FY22 when compared with Rs 166.72 crore in Q3Fy21. Total income was down 12.6 per cent YoY to Rs 715.58 crore.

PC Jeweller: The company reported a net loss of Rs 75.47 crore in Q3FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 128.11 crore in Q3Fy21. Total income fell sharply by 58.3 per cent YoY to Rs 613.18 crore from Rs 1,470..29 crore.

Rajesh Exports: The company posted 59.9 per cent YoY surge in Q3 net profit to Rs 54.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 when compared with Rs 34.16 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income soared 255.7 per cent to Rs 1,576.22 crore.

Eicher Motors: The company reported 14.4 per cent YoY decline in Q3 net profit at Rs 456 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 when compared with Rs 533 crore in the year ago quarter. Total income was up marginally by 1.9 per cent YoY at Rs 2,881 crore.

Heath Services: The company reported a 25.4 per cent YoY decline in Q3FY22 net at Rs 16.97 crore when compared with Rs 22.76 crore in Q3FY21. Total income, however, surged 54.3 per cent to Rs 940.79 crore from Rs 609.77 crore in the same period.

Manappuram Finance: The company’s consolidated net profit fell by 46 per cent YoY to Rs 261 crore in Q3FY22 from Rs 483 crore in the year-ago period. The net interest income (NII) for the reporting quarter declined by 12.3 per cent YoY at Rs 953 crore. READ MORE



Ashok Leyland: The company plans to raise around $200-300 million to fund the expansion and technology investments in its electric vehicle arm Switch Mobility. READ MORE



Jet Airways: The ailing airline which is working to restart operations that were grounded nearly three years ago, will receive Rs 50 crore as inter-corporate deposit from a company owned by Jalan group for certain expenses.

SpiceJet: In a fresh twist to the long-drawn share dispute between SpiceJet's Ajay Singh and the airline's former promoter Kalanithi Maran, Maran and his KAL Airways rejected a new settlement offer worth Rs 600 crore by in Supreme Court on Monday. The senior counsel of KAL Airways said that will have to pay them Rs 920 crore. READ MORE



Axis Bank: According to reports, the private lender is nearing a deal to buy Citigroup Inc.’s India retail banking business in a transaction that could be valued at about $2.5 billion. READ MORE



Equitas Small Finance Bank: The company’s has scheduled its board meeting on February 17 to consider the pricing, including discount if any, for the proposed QIP issue.

MTNL: The company’s Q3 net loss widened to Rs 659.287 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against a net loss of Rs 637.78 crore in Q3FY21. Total income was down 11.7 per cent YoY to Rs 416.32 crore from Rs 471.41 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank (PNB), SAIL and Tata Power are the stocks in the F&O ban period on Tuesday.