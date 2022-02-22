Stocks to Watch: Airtel, Indiabulls Housing, Panacea Biotec, Tata Power

-
ALSO READ
Mankind Pharma signs agreement to buy Panacea Biotec Pharma's domestic biz
Tariff hike to aid Bharti Airtel's Q2 ARPU; profit may double QoQ: Analysts
Panacea Biotec, THSTI tie up to make broad Covid vax, trials in 15-18 mths
Realme Watch 2 Pro review: A low-cost smartwatch to watch out for
Analysts bullish on Bharti Airtel as growth in mobile biz supports outlook
-
The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a weak note mirroring the bearish sentiment across global markets, after the Russian President ordered troops to launch a peacekeeping operation in two eastern Ukraine regions. As of 08:15 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 17,040, indicating an opening loss of 150-odd points on the Nifty 50 index. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks in focus for trade on Tuesday.
Adani Enterprises: The company has signed a MoU with Canada-based Ballard Power Systems to evaluate a joint investment case for the commercialization of hydrogen fuel cells in various mobility and industrial applications in India.
Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio: The two telecom major companies came out with separate announcements related to undersea cable projects on Monday. While, the said it has joined SEA-ME-WE-6 undersea cable consortium, participating as a major investor, the latter (telecome arm of Reliance Industries) said it will land its India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) undersea cable system in Hulhumale, Maldives. READ MORE
Indiabulls Housing Finance: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided the premises of Indiabulls Finance Centre in Delhi and Mumbai. This was in connection with money laundering allegations made against the firm and promoter Sameer Gehlot in April 2021. READ MORE
Panacea Biotec: The pharma company in association with public sector institute Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) has begun work on developing a coronavirus vaccine that would offer ‘broad protection’ against not only the Sars-CoV-2 virus, but also its cousins - Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). The idea is to develop a pre-emptive vaccine for future coronavirus outbreaks. READ MORE
Tata Power: The power company has entered into a pact with Germany-based RWE Renewable GmbH to explore potential for a joint development of offshore wind projects in India.
Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL): Having lost out in the race for Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL), the Naveen Jindal-owned company has eyes set on state-run Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd and NMDC Iron and Steel Plant (Nagarnar). READ MORE
HDFC Bank: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has quashed an order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) against HDFC Bank for invoking shares pledged by broker BRH Wealth Advisor. READ MORE
White Organic Retail: The company has scheduled its board meeting on February 28 to consider a proposal for bonus issue of equity shares.
Jagsonpal Pharma: Infinity Holdings to acquire 26 per cent stake in Jagsonpal Pharma through the open offer route. The open offer is for 68.11 lakh shares at a price of Rs 235 each. The stock last traded at Rs 204.65 on Monday.
Ducon Infratechnologies: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on February 25 to consider a proposal for bonus issue of shares.
Stocks in F&O ban: Escorts and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are the only two stocks in the F&O ban period on Tuesday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU