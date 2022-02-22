Stocks to Watch: Airtel, Indiabulls Housing, Panacea Biotec, Tata Power

The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a weak note mirroring the bearish sentiment across global markets, after the Russian President ordered troops to launch a peacekeeping operation in two eastern Ukraine regions. As of 08:15 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 17,040, indicating an opening loss of 150-odd points on the Nifty 50 index. Meanwhile, here are the top for trade on Tuesday.

Adani Enterprises: The company has signed a MoU with Canada-based Ballard Power Systems to evaluate a joint investment case for the commercialization of hydrogen fuel cells in various mobility and industrial applications in India.

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio: The two telecom major companies came out with separate announcements related to undersea cable projects on Monday. While, the said it has joined SEA-ME-WE-6 undersea cable consortium, participating as a major investor, the latter (telecome arm of Reliance Industries) said it will land its India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) undersea cable system in Hulhumale, Maldives. READ MORE



Indiabulls Housing Finance: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided the premises of Indiabulls Finance Centre in Delhi and Mumbai. This was in connection with money laundering allegations made against the firm and promoter Sameer Gehlot in April 2021. READ MORE



The pharma company in association with public sector institute Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) has begun work on developing a coronavirus vaccine that would offer ‘broad protection’ against not only the Sars-CoV-2 virus, but also its cousins - Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). The idea is to develop a pre-emptive vaccine for future coronavirus outbreaks. READ MORE The power company has entered into a pact with Germany-based RWE Renewable GmbH to explore potential for a joint development of offshore wind projects in India.

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL): Having lost out in the race for Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL), the Naveen Jindal-owned company has eyes set on state-run Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd and NMDC Iron and Steel Plant (Nagarnar). READ MORE



HDFC Bank: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has quashed an order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) against for invoking shares pledged by broker BRH Wealth Advisor. READ MORE



White Organic Retail: The company has scheduled its board meeting on February 28 to consider a proposal for bonus issue of equity shares.

Jagsonpal Pharma: Infinity Holdings to acquire 26 per cent stake in Jagsonpal Pharma through the open offer route. The open offer is for 68.11 lakh shares at a price of Rs 235 each. The stock last traded at Rs 204.65 on Monday.

Ducon Infratechnologies: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on February 25 to consider a proposal for bonus issue of shares.

Stocks in F&O ban: Escorts and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are the only two stocks in the F&O ban period on Tuesday.