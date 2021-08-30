Stocks to watch: Airtel, RIL, M&M, Nazara Tech, IDBI Bank, Burger King

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 88.50 points higher at 16,813.50 around 8.50 am, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Bharti Airtel: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel's board on Sunday approved raising up to Rs 21,000 crore by way of rights issue, at a price of Rs 535 per share, according to a regulatory filing. The rights entitlement ratio entails one equity share for every 14 equity shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date.

Reliance Industries: The government is looking to sell shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) held through Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) and is soon going to appoint an intermediary to manage it. The plan is to sell about 8 lakh shares of that will help the government garner around Rs 180 crore. READ MORE

IndiGo: The company has appointed Gregg Saretsky as a special advisor and he will work closely with the executive leadership team to accelerate operational and commercial improvement opportunities at the airline. Saretsky joined the board of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, as a non-executive director in October last year.

Tata Steel: Domestic steel giant Tata Steel will invest Rs 8,000 crore in capital expenditure on its India operations during the current financial year, the company's CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran said. The amount will be spent mainly towards completion of the expansion of the Kalinganagar plant, and expansion of mining operations and recycling business, he told PTI replying to a question related to Tata Steel's plans for India business in the financial year 2022.

Future Retail: Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail on Saturday said it has approached the Supreme Court against orders passed by the Delhi High Court to maintain the status quo in relation to its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail and directing it to enforce the order of the Singapore-based Emergency Arbitrator.

UCO Bank: The government has extended the term of its MD and CEO Atul Kumar Goel for two years.

Nazara Technologies: The company has acquired Hyderabad-based OpenPlay for Rs 186.41 crore. Nazara's Board has approved the acquisition of OpenPlay Technologies from its existing shareholders - Sreeram Reddy Vanga and Unnati Management Consultants LLP - at a consideration of Rs 186.41 crore, in one or more tranches, a regulatory filing said.

IDBI Bank: Its board has okayed a proposal to divest its entire stake of over 19 per cent in ARCIL. The board has approved the proposal for sale of IDBI Bank's entire holding of 6,23,23,800 fully paid-up equity shares constituting 19.18 per cent of the total equity share capital of Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (ARCIL), said in a regulatory filing.

BEML: Amit Banerjee took over as Chairman and Managing Director of BEML Ltd, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, on Friday. Further, the company allotted 4,000 Commercial Papers of face value of Rs 5 lakh each aggregating to Rs 200 crore on August 27.

Max Healthcare: The company said it has acquired exclusive rights to aid development and provide medical services to a 500-bed hospital to be built on a prime land parcel of 3.5 acres in Saket in Delhi, through its arm Alps Hospital Ltd.

M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said group firm, Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MDS) has bagged a contract worth Rs 1,349.95 crore for manufacturing of Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare Defence Suite (IADS) for modern warships of Indian Navy from the Indian government.

Tata Motors: It has received approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai bench to hive off its passenger vehicles business unit into a separate entity.

Fortis Health: regulator Sebi has disposed of proceedings against statutory auditor of Fortis Healthcare in a matter pertaining to its alleged role in diversion of funds.

Ramkrishna Forgings: The board has approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via issuance of equity shares or bonds or any other securities.

Bank of Maharashtra: The Central government has extended the term of office of AS Rajeev as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank for a period of two years.

Dalmia Bharat: Subsidiary Dalmia Cement (Bharat) signed three Memorandum of Understandings with the Government of Jharkhand to invest Rs 758 crore in the state.

Hatsun Agro Products: CRISIL has revised the outlook on the long term bank facilities of the company from 'stable' to 'positive' while reaffirming the long term rating at 'A+' and short term rating at 'A1'.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The bank on September 2 will consider the raising of capital (Tier I/Tier II).

India: The company will buy up to 85 per cent in Indonesia. The Indian company’s offer to acquire up to 85 per cent in PT Sari Burger, through secondary purchase and a further investment of up to $40 million, was accepted by the Indonesian company’s promoter F&B Asia Venture Singapore Pte.

Punjab National Bank: The government has extended Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mallikarjuna Rao, term till January 31, 2022.