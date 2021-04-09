Stocks to watch: Airtel, Srei Infrastructure, Ashok Leyland, Infosys

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 63 points lower at 14,882 around 8.40 am, indicating a negative start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Bharti Airtel: Department of Telecom (DoT) in an SC affidavit said it is planning to slap Videocon Telecommunications Ltd's adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of Rs 1,376 crore on However, Airtel has questioned the legal validity of the demand.

Srei Infrastructure Finance: Its subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance said it had received an expression of interest for up to $250 million capital infusion in the company from international PE funds.

Zensar Technologies: The company has entered into a global strategic partnership with US-based Claimatic. This new, innovative partnership leverages the respective strengths of Claimatic and Zensar to create compelling value for both companies and their mutual clients, the company in its BSE filing said.

Thyrocare Technologies: Arindam Haldar has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Thyrocare Technologies, for personal reasons. He had joined Thyrocare in September 2020.

BSNL, MTNL: State-run telecom firms BSNL and MTNL have not cleared their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of over Rs 10,000 crore as calculated by the Department of Telecom, a PTI report, quoting sources saai

Ashok Leyland, Seimens: Switch Mobility Automotive, a unit of Ashok Leyland, and Siemens have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) towards building a co-operative technological partnership in electric commercial mobility segment and execute e-mobility projects in India.

Future Retail: Amazon has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's division bench order that had vacated a stay on Kishore Biyani-led Future Group proceeding with its Rs 24,713 crore asset sale to Reliance Industries.

Torrent Power: Lalit Malik will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer at Torrent Power with effect from May 1, 2021, the company said in a BSE filing. Sanjay Dalal will retire from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company from close of working hours of April 30, 2021, it added.

Infosys: The IT major said ArcelorMittal has chosen it to help accelerate the companys digital transformation journey and enable next- generation application management and business process management (BPM) services for ArcelorMittal Europe.

Khadim India: ICRA has revised long term credit rating on the company's overall borrowings of Rs 204 crore to BBB-/Stable from BBB/Negative. The short term rating on the company's borrowings has been revised to A3 from A3+ by ICRA, said the company in its BSE filing.