Stocks to watch: Ami Organics, Vijaya Diagnostic, Infosys, D-Mart, ZEEL

Nifty futures on SGX were trading 30 points higher at 17,405 around 8.45 am, indicating a positive start for the benchmark indices on Tuesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session on Dalal Street.

Listing Today: Ami Organics, Vijaya Diagnostic will debut on the bourses today. The former’s IPO was subscribed 64.53 times, while the latter’s IPO was subscribed 4.54 times.

Kesoram Industries: BK Birla Group flagship Kesoram Industries on Monday said it will launch a rights issue of over 7.99 crore equity shares on September 27 to raise up to Rs 399.99 crore. It fixed the rights entitlement ratio of 133 for every 274 equity shares held by eligible shareholders of the company as on the record date.

Infosys: IT services major on Monday said it has bought back over 5.58 crore equity shares as part of its about Rs 9,200 crore buyback offer. The shares were bought back at a volume weighted average price of Rs 1,648.53 per equity share, according to a public notice. The company also said that it will announce its financial results for the September quarter on October 13. The board will also consider declaration of interim dividend, if any.

Avenue Supermarts: Retail chain has opened a new store at Faridabad, Haryana, which is its second one in Delhi-NCR. Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates D-Mart, has opened a 94,000 sq. ft. store at BPTP Parklands, Faridabad.

Zee Entertainment: Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien have resigned from the position of non-executive non-independent directors of the company with immediate effect. The company's largest shareholders have called EGM seeking removal of Puneet Goenka from board.

HCL Tech: The company has signed strategic partnership with South Korean company HANCOM for tech solutions.

KNR Constructions: The company received a Letter of Acceptance for Hyderabad Growth Corridor (HGCL) - widening of existing service roads from Nanakramguda to TSPA and Narsingi to Kollur and BT Overlay of Bitumen pavement from Gachibowli to Shamshabad of Outer Ring Road, Hyderabad. The contract is worth Rs 312.79 crore.

Amber Enterprises India: The company has invested $1,00,000 in Amber Enterprises USA Inc. and has been allotted 1,00,000 common stock at par value of $1 per share. Post the allotment of shares, Amber Enterprises USA Inc has now become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India.

Allcargo Logistics: The company has dropped plans to delist its shares after public shareholders voted against the offer to take the company private.

Wipro: The company has partnered First Horizon Bank to transform the core banking channels and servicing capabilities of VirtualBank, an established digital bank that FHN inherited from Louisiana-based IBERIABANK as part of the merger completed in 2020.

Dilip Buildcon: Subsidiary Bangalore Malur Highways has received the letter of the appointed date from the National Highways Authority of India and had declared the appointed w.e.f. September 15.