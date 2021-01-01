Stocks to watch: Antony Waste, M&M, JSPL, Infibeam Avenues, IDBI Bank

Nifty futures on SGX were trading 4 points higher at 14,020 around 7.35 am, indicating a flat start for benchmark indices on Friday.



Here are the top out for in today's session:



The shares of Antony Waste will list on bourses today; the issue price has been fixed at Rs 315 per share.

IDBI Bank: The lender sold 23 per cent stake in its life insurance arm to Ageas for Rs 507 crore. With this transaction, the stake of the Belgian partner in IDBI Federal Life Insurance has risen to 49 per cent, the upper foreign direct investment limit prescribed by the law.

Canara Bank: Canara Bank on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,635 crore through bonds, to fund business growth.

The capital was raised by issuing additional tier-1 bonds at 8.50 per cent coupon on December 31.

JSPL: The company'ssubsidiary Jindal Power has been declared as the successful bidder for a block of Gare Palma coal mine in Chhattisgarh.

Auto stocks: The shares of auto companies will remain in focus today after a host of companies are scheduled to release auto sales figures for December 2020.

M&M: Ford Motor Co said it was calling off its automotive joint venture with Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) due to the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Future Enterprises: Future Enterprises on Thursday said its executive director and chief financial officer Dinesh Maheshwari has resigned from the company. Maheshwari's resignation will be effective from Thursday.

PFC: Power Finance Corporation (PFC) will raise Rs 1.18 trillion this financial year, as the dust settles on the lenders' market, hit by the Covid pandemic.

Crisil: Crisil has announced a transfer of its flagship ratings agency business into a separate, wholly-owned subsidiary to comply with the Sebi mandate for agencies.

UPL: Promoter Jaidev Rajnikant Shroff bought 3,98,500 Global Depository Receipts equivalent to 7,97,000 equity shares of UPL, representing 0.1 per cent of the total share capital of the company.

Infibeam Avenues: The company divested its 100 per cent ownership with control in its wholly owned subsidiary Cardpay Technologies to its subsidiary Instant Global Paytech.

General Insurance Corporation of India: Rating agency CARE assigned AAA rating to the company, with a stable outlook.

Godrej Agrovet: CRISIL has assigned "A1+" rating to the Commercial Paper Programme of Rs 600 crore of the company.

NLC India: The company issued 10,000 numbers of Commercial Paper of a face value of Rs 5,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 500 crore.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The board approved the issuance of up to 2,500 NCDs having face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating up to Rs 25 crore with the green shoe option up to 2,500 NCDs, aggregating up to Rs 25 crore.

Sterling and Wilson Solar: Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala sold 26.30 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 230.63 per share on the BSE.