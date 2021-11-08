Stocks to Watch: Aurobindo, Divi's, PTC, Sun Tv, Muthoot Fin, realty shares

The are likely to resume trading on a quiet note after the holiday-break. The SGX Nifty futures were quoted at 17,971, down 25 points at 08:25 AM. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to focus in trade today:



Earnings Today: 3i Infotech, Andhra Paper, Aurobindo Pharma, Automotive Axles, Balrampur Chini, Britannia, EID Parry, Fortis Hospitals, Goldiam International, GVK Power, PTC India, RS Software, Shankara Building, Sobha, Tamilnadu Petroproducts and Pharma are few of the major companies scheduled to report earnings today.

Realty stocks: Asia-focused investor PAG has taken a contra credit bet in Indian real estate over the past couple of years while most lenders have shied away from the sector in the aftermath of the NBFC liquidity crisis following IL&FS’ defaults in September 2018. READ MORE



Q2FY22 net rose 18.1 per cent to Rs 395.55 crore as against Rs 335.02 crore in Q2FY21. Total revenue was up 10.4 per cent YoY at Rs 848.67 crore. READ MORE The Q2FY21 net profit rose 18.1 per cent to Rs 606.39 crore when compared with Rs 513.30 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income grew 15 per cent YoY to Rs 1,986.97 crore from Rs 1,727.42 crore.

McLeod Russel: The company has signed an inter creditor agreement (ICA) with banking lenders for debt resolution. Plan will have a mix of capital infusion by promoters and recast of balance debt. McLeod owes banks Rs 1,800 crore; with unpaid interest, the total is about Rs 2,300 crore. READ MORE



Gail India: The NCLT approved state-owned gas utility GAIL’s acquisition of bankrupt IL&FS 26 per cent stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC). READ MORE



Muthoot Finance: Q2FY22 net increased 11.1 per cent YoY to Rs 994 crore from Rs 894.38 crore in Q2FY21. Total income was up 9.5 per cent at Rs 2,830.14 crore from Rs 2,583.41 crore during the same period.

TCI Express: Is looking to begin deliveries using drones by the end of the ongoing fiscal, a top company official said. In the trials conducted in Ahmedabad, medicines and other urgent/ immediate delivery packages weighing 5-10 kg were delivered to customers, he said. READ MORE



Suven Pharma: Net profit for the quarter ended September 2021 rose 76.3 per cent YoY t Rs 115.20 crore from Rs 65.33 crore in a year ago period. Total income increased by 42.7 per cent YoY from Rs 237.74 crore to Rs 339.32 crore.

Dalmia Cement: Company has turned to using biomass and industrial waste to protect itself from fuel price fluctuations that are eating into its margins. The company is also looking to raise Rs 10,000 crore for capital expenditure between FY22 and FY24 after reaching a negligible debt level. READ MORE



Dhanlaxmi Bank: Q2 net tumbled 73.9 per cent to Rs 3.66 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 from Rs 14.01 crore in the September 2020 quarter. Total income, however, was up 6.8 per cent at Rs 266.59 crore from Rs 249.66 crore.

Andhra Petrochemicals: September 2021 quarter net profit soared multi-fold to Rs 86.49 crore when compared with Rs 6.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2020. Total income grew by 83.1 per cent YoY to Rs 246.95 crore.

Selan Exploration: Q2 net nearly doubled to Rs 3.16 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 1.62 crore in September 2020. Total income was up 22.3 per cent at Rs 20.02 crore from Rs 16.37 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban: Escorts and PNB are the only two stocks in F&O ban today.