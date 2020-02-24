Stocks to watch: Aurobindo Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Infratel, Vodafone Idea

At 08:47 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 102 points or 0.85 per cent lower at 11,932.50, indicating a negative start for the domestic market on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Aurobindo Pharma: In a surprise development, the US drug regulator FDA revoked the ‘Voluntary Action Initiated’ status issued to Aurobindo Pharma's plant in Hyderabad, days after indicating it might not pursue further regulatory action.

Tobacco companies: According to media reports, Health Ministry is mulling to increase the legal age for tobacco consumption from 18 to 21 years as part of its efforts to strengthen the provisions of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

Bharti Airtel: Airtel is committed to complying with the Supreme Court order on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, and is ready to pay the remaining amount “expeditiously", PTI quoted Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Thursday.

Vodafone Idea: The government has approved the long-pending merger of Bharti Infratel with Indus Towers, agency IANS reported. Indus Towers is a three-way joint venture between Bharti Infratel, UK-based Vodafone Group and Vodafone Idea, with the first two holding 42 per cent each. Vodafone Idea has 11.15 per cent and the remaining 4.85 per cent is with private equity firm, Providence. Bharti Airtel owns a majority stake (53.51 per cent) in Bharti Infratel.