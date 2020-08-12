Stocks to watch: Aurobindo Pharma, Wipro, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors

At 08:47 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 116 points or 1 per cent lower at 11,231.80, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session

Earnings today: A total of 137 companies, including Aurobindo Pharma, Ashok Leyland, and Tata Power are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.

Central Bank of India’s profit before tax (PBT) rose around 351 per cent to Rs 316.33 crore in the quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY21) from Rs 70.05 crore in Q1FY20, on sharp growth in net interest income (NII) and lower provisions and contingencies.

Reliance Industries: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has jumped 10 places to break into the world's top 100 companies on the Fortune Global 500 list. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is ranked 96th in the 2020 ranking released by Fortune on Tuesday.

Adani Ports: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The fund will be raised in one or more tranches.

Wipro: IT major Wipro on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of 4C for 68 million euros. In July this year, the Bengaluru-based company had said it will acquire 4C for 68 million euros (about Rs 589 crore).

Eicher Motors: The company informed that its board has approved sub-division of each existing equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each.

HDFC: HDFC said it has issued 5,68,18,181 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,760, aggregating to Rs 10,000 crore.

Shriram City Union Finance: The company on Tuesday reported standalone profits for the quarter ending June at Rs 192.27 crore. It had declared net profit at Rs 253.18 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL), the country's biggest gas importer, on Tuesday said it invoked the force majeure on nine cargoes after COVID-19 lockdown cut offtake by consumers. READ MORE



ONGC: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has sought exemption from the applicability of some of the corporate governance norms, especially those pertaining to the board’s composition and evaluation, according to this report.