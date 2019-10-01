Stocks to watch: Auto cos, Bharti Airtel, RIL, Tata Comm, CG Power, BPCL

At 08:37 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 22 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 11,560, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Auto stocks: Shares of automobile companies may remain in focus as they are slated to release their sales numbers for August starting today.

CG Power: Fraud-hit CG Power Chief Executive Officer K N Neelkant resigned on Monday as the company begins a clean-up of its operations.

Reliance Infrastructure: Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) which is sitting on a debt of Rs 6,000 crore, is on track to reduce leverage even further as it focuses to be an asset-and capital-light entity, the company said on Monday.



Group of secretaries clears strategic stake sale in five PSUs. They are BPCL, SCI and Concor.

Bharti Airtel plans to raise about Rs 5,300 crore through the sale of overseas bonds to refinance debt, The Economic Times reported citing sources.

Tata Communications: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha has bought 19.65 lakh shares of Tata Communications (0.7 per cent stake) at an average price of Rs 370 apiece, bulk deal data on the BSE showed. Amansa Holdings, on the other hand, sold 18.52 lakh shares at Rs 370 apiece.

Reliance Nippon: Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management has moved the Bombay High Court against Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to recover about Rs 478 crore, as per reports.

ONGC, Oil India: The government on Monday cut domestic natural gas price for the first time in two-and-a-half years but rates for gas produced from difficult fields such as Reliance Industries' under-development fields in KG-D6 block are still at almost the same level as the one fixed during the Congress-led UPA regime.

Tata Motors: As per reports, the company is in the process of upgrading the Tiago hatchback and Tigor compact-sedan with a fully-digital instrument cluster. The all-new instrument cluster will be featured only on the top end variants of both the models, reports say.

Reliance Industries: Saudi Arabia has assured billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries that it will supply all the committed crude oil volumes in October as the world's largest oil exporter recovers faster than expected from the biggest attack ever on its oil industry.



NBCC: According to a report by CNBC-TV18, government sources indicated that soon, a government-approved resolution plan will be submitted to the Supreme Court and state-run NBCC will build the project.

Wockhardt: The company informed that CARE Ratings has revised the Company’s Ratings for Long-Term Bank Facilities (Fund Based) as “CARE BB+; Stable [Double B plus: Outlook: Stable]” from “CARE BBB-; Negative [Triple B Minus; Outlook: Negative]” and Short Term Bank Facilities (Non-Fund Based) as “CARE A4+ [A Four Plus] from “CARE A3 [A Three]”.