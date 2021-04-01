Stocks to watch: Axis Bank, Airtel, Voda Idea, Sunteck Realty, auto stocks

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 89 points higher at 14,834, indicating a gap-up start for benchmark indices on Thursday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Auto stocks: Shares of auto companies will be in focus as they are set to unveil their March sales figures today. Demand sentiments across segments (ex 2W) remains unaffected, despite second concurrent lockdown in certain parts, said analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher.

Central Bank of India: The lender said it has cancelled an agreement to sell its stake in housing finance subsidiary to Centrum.

Axis Bank: The private sector bank has entered into a share purchase agreement for sale of 100 per cent stake in its subsidiary, UK Ltd, to OpenPayd Holdings.

Airtel, Vi: Bharti and (Vi) failed to pay the first instalment towards AGR dues to the Department of Telecommunications. The first instalment had to be paid on March 31. READ HERE

Likhitha Infrastructure: The company said it had received orders worth Rs 200.22 crore from various oil & gas distribution Companies during the March quarter 2021.

Vedanta: The company said its board has appointed its CEO Sunil Duggal as an additional director designated as whole-time director and CEO, with effect from April 25.

Godrej Properties: The company has increased stake in Godrej Realty to 100 per cent from 51 per cent by acquiring equity shares from HDFC Property Fund.

J&K Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has extended the term of J&K Bank Chairman and Managing Director R K Chhibber by six months. The extension will be effective from April 10.

NIIT: The company said its up to Rs 237 crore buyback offer will open on April 12. On December 24, 2020, Ltd's Board of Directors had approved a proposal for buyback of up to 9,875,000 equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 237 crore. The buyback price has been fixed at Rs 240 apiece.

Mawana Sugars: The company said it has completed the transfer of its unit Siel Chemical Complex to Bodal Chemicals for a consideration of Rs 137 crore.

Sunteck Realty: The company has entered into a joint development agreement with a land owner to build a seven-acre luxury housing project in Mumbai region and expects sales revenue of Rs 1,750 crore from this property over the next five years.

BPCL: Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday said it has acquired partner OQ's entire stake in the Bina refinery project in Madhya Pradesh for Rs 2,400 crore.

HAL: Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has registered its all-time high revenue of over Rs 22,700 crore for FY21, even as operations were hit by production shut-downs and supply chain disruptions after the outbreak.

HCC: HCC Group, on Wednesday, said it has won a case against the the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and would receive Rs 1,259 crore from the latter as part of the conciliation exercise.

Wipro: The company has announced acquisition of Australia-based Ampion for a cash consideration of $117 million. The transaction is expected to be completed during the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Rossari Biotech: The company has fully operationalised all phases of its Greenfield manufacturing facility at Dahej, Gujarat. The Greenfield facility will have a total installed capacity of 132,500 MTPA.

BoI, IOB, UCO Bank: Bank of India (BoI), Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and UCO Bank have recieved capital infusion of Rs 3,000 crore, Rs 4,100 crore and Rs 2,600 crore, respectively.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The company board has approved the issuance of Secured Unlisted NCDs of up to an aggregate amount of Rs 45 crore.

Adani Enterprises: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Vizag Tech Park Ltd (VTPL), with an authorised share capital of Rs 5 lakh, to develop a data centre and business park.