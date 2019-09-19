Stocks to watch: Axis Bank, IIFL Wealth, Nalco, RITES, and Madhav Infra

At 08:35 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 17 points or 0.16 per cent lower at 10,839, indicating a tepid start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Axis Bank: The private sector lender is likely to launch qualified institutional placement (QIP) process soon to raise Rs 14,000 crore.

Indian Bank, Allahabad Bank: Government-owned Indian Bank on Wednesday got a nod from its board to raise Rs 5,000-crore capital from the government through preferential allotment. The board also approved the proposed merger with Allahabad Bank.





RITES has won contract worth Rs 160 crore the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, Government of Sri Lanka, on September 17, 2019.

Madhav Infra Projects has secured orders for road projects and solar project for a contract value of Rs 161.26 crores.

NALCO: Aluminium major NALCO on Wednesday announced a record 115 per cent dividend payout amounting to Rs 1,072.73 crore for 2018-19. This is the highest dividend payout since the inception of the Company in 1981 which works out to ₹5.75 per equity share of Rs 5 each, the company said.

Steel companies: Domestic steel consumption growth is expected to decelerate to around 5-6 per cent this fiscal, from 7.9 per cent in FY2019, on the back of an unprecedented slowdown in economic activity, said Icra in its report today.

ADAG companies: Debt-ridden telecom firm Reliance Communications on Wednesday said its subsidiary GCX filed for bankruptcy protection in the US without any prior consent of the company. READ MORE

NTPC has decided to invest about Rs 25,000 crore to set up one of the world’s largest solar parks at Kutch in Gujarat.

Zee Group companies: According to reports, Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra cannot sell his unpledged stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) till October 16, as per an order passed by a Delhi High Court-appointed arbitrator.

Bharti Airtel Voda Idea: Telecom regulator Trai on Wednesday invited public views to review the January 1, 2020 deadline for service providers to end interconnect usage charges.

IIFL Wealth is scheduled to list its shares on the BSE ands NSE today.

