Stocks to watch: Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bk, Petronet LNG, HAL, ZEEL, TVS Motor

At 08:44 AM, the Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 3 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 11,278, indicating a muted start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Bandhan Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the restrictions imposed on the remuneration of private lender Bandhan Bank’s managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) – Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, after the bank's promoter, Bandhan Financial Holdings, reduced its stake in the bank to 40 per cent. READ MORE

HDFC Bank: US-based Rosen Law Firm on Monday said it plans to investigate potential securities claims against HDFC Bank following allegations of sharing "materially misleading business information" with investors.

Earnings today: A total of 36 companies including Hindustan Aeronautics, KNR Construction, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are scheduled to report their June quarter earnings.

Suven Pharma: Net profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals declined 0.41 per cent to Rs 91.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 20.69 per cent to Rs 238.23 crore.

Petronet LNG: The company has reported a net profit of Rs 499.79 crore, down 11 per cent against Rs 561.94 crore in the year-ago period.

RBL Bank: The lender will hold a board meeting on Thursday, August 20, to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares of the bank on a preferential basis.

Orient Paper: Net loss of the company reported at Rs 17.44 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.



Triveni Engineering has approved Rs 65 crore buyback through the tender offer process at a price of Rs 105 per share.

NBFCs: The government has extended the partial credit guarantee scheme (PCGS) 2.0 for three months till November 19, and offered greater flexibility under the plan. As part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the scheme was launched to provide portfolio guarantee for purchase of bonds or commercial papers (CPs) with a rating of AA and below issued by non-banking finance companies, housing finance companies and microfinance institutions by public sector banks (PSBs).

TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has launched the latest version of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal. The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with various new features like race derived ABS (anti-lock braking system), new LED headlamp, radial tyres and newgraphics, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Bharti Airtel: The company informed that the commercial papers issued on May 18, 2020 have been paid by the company on August 17, 2020 (on the maturity date).

HFCL: The company has reported an 80.9 per cent slump in consolidated net profit at Rs 21.09 crore.