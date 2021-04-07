Stocks to watch: Barbeque Nation, RIL, Airtel, Tata Steel, Inox Leisure

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded only 6 points up at 14,751 around 8.35 am, indicating a flat start for the benchmark indices in Wednesday's session.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

New Listing: The shares of Barbeque Nation will debut on the bourses today. The Rs 453-crore public issue was subscribed 5.98 times during March 24-26.

RIL, Airtel: Reliance Jio Infocomm said it had signed a definitive agreement with to acquire the right to use spectrum in the 800-megahertz (MHz) band in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Mumbai circles through spectrum trading.

Inox Leisure: The company said will raise up to Rs 300 crore through issue of securities either by way of public issue, rights issue or private placement but not limited only to QIP.

Max Financial: Diversified Max Group has sold a 13 per cent stake in Max Life Insurance Company to Axis Bank, which will now be a co-promoter of the insurer.

Tata Steel: The company said it has achieved the highest ever quarterly crude steel production of 4.75 million tonnes with a 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in Q4FY21. For the full year FY21, the production was lower by 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) primarily due to the disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic in 1HFY21.

Long Products: TSLP ( Long Products) said it has achieved the highest-ever quarterly crude steel production of 1,86,000 tonnes with a growth of 19 per cent YoY and 7 per cent QoQ on the back of debottlenecking at steel melting shop and arcing.

Max Healthcare Institute: The company board has approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary to provide range of diagnostic services including pathology lab services to retail and non-captive customers as well as third party Hospital Lab Management.

Reliance Infra: HDFC sold 42.40 lakh shares of Reliance Infrastructure, representing 1.61 per cent stake at Rs 41.47 per share via bulk deal on Tuesday.

Cholamandalam Investment: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company said it is one of the companies participating in a consortium - Vishwakarma Payments Pvt. Ltd, which has applied for a New Umbrella Entity (NUE) license for retail payments with RBI. FSS, Zoho, Zerodha, RazorPay, Ujjivan and Airpay are also part of the Vishwakarma Payments consortium along with Chola.

Somi Conveyor Beltings: The company said it has secured major orders worth Rs 30.68 crore from March till date.

Wockhardt: CARE Ratings has assigned Wockhardt's proposed non-convertible debenture issue of Rs 200 crore a rating of 'BBB-, with a stable outlook.