Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Berger Paints, Adani Enterprises

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted a net loss of Rs 1,035 crore for the quarter ended December 31 (Q3), as it provisioned for the interest accrued on account of AGR (adjusted gross revenue) payment.

Banks: The Centre might approve the scheme for amalgamation of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four on Wednesday. The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and is expected to approve the amalgamation of the PSBs.



Earnings today: About 126 companies, including Adani Enterprises, Cipla, Berger Paints, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indiabulls Housing Finance are slated to report their Q3FY20 earnings.

Tata Global: Tata Global Beverages Ltd on Tuesday reported a 24.76 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 135.85 crore in the third quarter ended December, aided by higher sales and lower tax rate.

ZEE: According to media reports, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has directed its western region head to inspect the books of the company. The stock on Tuesday slipped over 4 per cent to end at Rs 245 apiece on the BSE. Later, ZEE clarified that all the points expressed by the directors were disclosed in the public domain, The Economic Times reported.

Avanti Feeds: The company posted net profit of Rs 47.85 crore for the quarter ended December 2019, down 35 per cent against Rs 73.57 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Thermax: Energy and environment solutions provider Thermax on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit rose 13 per cent to Rs 85 crore during December quarter 2019-20 on reduced expenses.

CSB Bank: Fairfax-backed CSB Bank's profi before tax (PBT) rose to Rs 42.4 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1.6 crore, during the same period last year. The bank's net profit rose to Rs 28.1 crore from Rs 0.7 crore.

REC: Shadow banking firm REC Ltd on Tuesday posted around 30 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,666.81 crore in the December 2019 quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

Sun Pharma: Pharma major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said it has launched Absorica LD capsules used for management of severe nodular acne in the US market.

TVS Motor Co: TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 20.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 156.84 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2019, hit by lower sales during the period.

Exide: Battery maker Exide Industries on Tuesday reported a 16.76 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 118.15 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.

MRPL: The company posted consolidated net loss of Rs 79 crore against Rs 31.49 crore profit in the year-ago period.

Adani Green: The company has registered a consolidated loss before tax of Rs 169.05 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against a loss before tax of Rs 142.30 crore from the corresponding period last year.