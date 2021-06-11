Stocks to watch: BHEL, SAIL, Yes Bank, National Fertilizers, Cosmo Films

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 19 points higher at 15,794, indicating a positive start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Earnings Today: A total of 57 companies are slated to post their quarterly numbers today, including BEML, BHEL, Cochin Shipyard, DLF and Edelweiss Financial Services.

NHPC: The company reported a nearly 80 per cent YoY jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 464.60 crore for the March 2021 quarter. Its board approved the proposal to raise debt up to Rs 4,300 crore during the financial year 2021-22.

SAIL: The firm reported a 26.4 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 3,444 crore for the March quarter of FY21 (Q4FY21). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at Rs 6,473 crore.

Yes Bank: The private sector lender on Thursday received board approval for raising up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing debt securities.

National Fertilizers: The company on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated loss at Rs 9.53 crore for March quarter 2020-21. The company had reported a loss of Rs 248.65 crore in the year-ago period, NFL said in a BSE filing.

GE T&D India: A leading player in power transmission and distribution, GE T&D India, posted a net profit of Rs 16.11 crore in the March 2021 quarter. The company had reported a loss of Rs 187.13 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, a BSE filing said.

Jaypee Infratech: Jaypee Infratech's financial creditors on Thursday decided to put the bids of NBCC and Suraksha group to vote after both parties submitted final offers for the debt-laden company.

Bank of Baroda: State-owned Bank of Baroda on Thursday said it has slashed the benchmark one-year marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05 per cent. The bank has approved the revision in MCLR with effect from June 12, 2021, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

GOCL Corporation: The company and its wholly owned subsidiary, IDL Explosives, have bagged orders of Rs 286.63 crore from Coal India. The company will supply raydets, electronic and other detonators and cartridge explosives over a period of two years to Coal India.

Suven Pharmaceuticals: CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad and CSIR-National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science & Technology, Thiruvananthapuram have entered into an agreement with Suven Pharmaceuticals for the process technology transfer and manufacturing of the anti-Covid drugs, Molnupiravir and 2-DG.

Kolte-Patil Developers: Gopal Sarda has resigned as the Group CEO of the company effective June 10.

Mayur Uniquoters: The company has recommended final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share.

Cosmo Films: Cosmo Speciality Chemicals, a subsidiary of the company, has launched a new product called Fabritizer, an after-wash laundry sanitizer for germ-free.



Godrej Properties: Godrej Projects Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company has acquired 20 percent issued and paid-up share capital of Vagishwari Land Developers for Rs 29.99 crore.