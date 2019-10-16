Stocks to watch: BPCL, Wipro, Mindtree, Inox Wind, Karnataka Bk, ACC, ONGC

At 08:41 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 36.50 points or 0.32 per cent higher at 11,471.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of stocks that are likely to trade actively in today's session -

BPCL: Saudi Aramco may be in the fray to buy out government’s stake of Bharat Petroleum Co. ltd, said a report by The Economic Times.



Bajaj Consumer: The Shishir-Kushagra Bajaj family, the promoters of Bajaj Consumer Care, on Tuesday sold their 22 per cent stake in the company for Rs 700 crore to pay off debt and remove the pledge on stake from the banks. READ MORE

Wipro: For Q2, Wipro posted a 35.1 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 2,552 crore. In sequential term, net profit grew 6.2 per cent. During the quarter, consolidated revenues of the Bengaluru-headquartered firm rose 4 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis at Rs 15,125 crore. In dollar terms, gross revenues of the company were at $2.1 billion. READ MORE

MCX: Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday reported over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 71.75 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 35.93 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

ONGC: Global energy major ExxonMobil and state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have tied up for oil exploration in India. The two companies will jointly bid for the upcoming Open Acreage Licensing Policy rounds. READ MORE

SBI Life Insurance: SBI Life Insurance on Tuesday reported over 48 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 129.84 crore in the second quarter ended September of the current fiscal year (2019-20). The life insurer had registered a net profit of Rs 250.53 crore in the corresponding July-September period of previous fiscal 2018-19.

ACC: Cement maker ACC Ltd on Tuesday reported a 44.66 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 302.56 crore for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 209.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, ACC said in a BSE filing.

Earnings today: Federal Bank, Mindtree, DB Corp, and Hathway Cable among 10 companies that are slated to announce their September quarter results later in the day.

Karnataka Bank on Tuesday reported a 5.3 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 105.91 crore for the second quarter ended September of the current fiscal as bad loans increased marginally. The private sector bank had posted a net profit of Rs 111.86 crore in the corresponding July-September quarter of the previous fiscal ended March 2019.

Inox Wind, Adani Green: Inox Wind has signed additional deal for SECI 50 MW capacity With Adani Green Energy.

