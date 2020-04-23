Stocks to watch: Britannia Ind, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Infratel, NBCC, MCX

At 08:41 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 34.5 points or 0.38 per cent lower at 9,153.80, indicating a muted start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus -

Earnings today: Britannia, Bharti Infratel, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are among seven companies that are scheduled to release March quarter results later in the day.

Fertilizer stocks: The government on Wednesday approved nutrient-based subsidy rates for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the current financial year with an estimated burden of Rs 22,186 crore on the central exchequer.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Plc on Wednesday announced that it was making an advance payment of $200 million to its India arm -- Vodafone Idea, mainly to tide over any liquidity crisis arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic. READ MORE

NBCC: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday asked state-owned-NBCC to implement its proposal to acquire debt ridden Jaypee Infratech and complete over 20,000 pending flats, but said the direction is subject to its final order.

Oil-sensitive stocks: On Wednesday, US crude and Brent both rose more than 6 per cent after touching their lowest levels since 1999 on the prospects for further production cuts to reduce the glut in the oil market.

MCX: Three leading commodity brokers moved the Bombay High Court (HC) on Wednesday against the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) over negative settlement price of crude oil for an April contract that expired on Monday. The three commodity brokers, which have filed separate petitions against MCX and Sebi, are Motilal Oswal Financial Services, PCS Securities, and Religare.

SpiceJet: Two lessors to Indian carrier SpiceJet Ltd are in talks to terminate contracts and repossess planes via mutually agreed deals with the airline over missed payments, according to reports.