Stocks to watch: CarTrade Tech, HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea, Airtel, Indostar

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange were down 220 points at 16,342 around 8.20 am, indicating a gap-down start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Listing Today: Shares of Tech will list on the exchanges. The company's IPO had garnered strong response from investors with 20 times subscription. The final issue price is at Rs 1,618 per share.

HDFC Bank: India's largest private sector lender said it has raised $1 billion in its maiden AT1 bond issue from global investors at a tight pricing, in a deal that will help allay fears over the capital raising instrument for lenders in the country.

Vodafone Idea: The company Thursday said it has paid licence fee dues for the first quarter of 2021-22. The comment came amid a report that the troubled telco -- which is struggling to stay afloat -- fell Rs 150 crore short on payment of licence fee for the June quarter.

Aavas Financiers: Government of Singapore and Monetary Authority of Singapore on Wednesday purchased shares worth over Rs 782 crore in AAVAS Financiers Ltd, through open market transactions. In a separate deal, 49.54 lakh shares, worth over Rs 1,215 crore, of the firm were offloaded by its promoter Lake District Holdings.

Zomato: The company acquired 9.16 per cent shareholding in Grofers India for Rs 518.21 crore and 8.94 per cent shareholding in Hands-on Trades for Rs 222.83 crore.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major has moved the Supreme Court with a review petition on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) matter. The company has sought correction of arithmetical errors in calculations linked to AGR.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: MD and CEO Nitin Chugh of Ujjivan Small Finance Banl has resigned from the bank and his tenure will come to an end on September 30. Ujjivan SFB said Chugh's resignation is due to personal reasons, as he has confirmed in his resignation letter, and there are no material reasons.

Jet Airways: The cabin crew and ground staff of Jet Airways have challenged the Jalan Kalrock consortium's resolution plan, which was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June, flagging concerns about pending salaries and retirement benefits.

HCL Tech: HCL Technologies has appointed Fabiano Funari as the country head for Brazil, a move aimed at fueling the growth of the IT services firm in the Latin American market.

Bank of Maharashthra: The government has appointed Lalit Kumar Chandel, Economic Adviser, Department of Financial Services, on the board of Bank of Maharashtra. Chandel replaced Hrisheekesh Arvind Modak.

Hindustan Zinc: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc said that there is no change to its dividend policy and it will adhere to it. The statement comes a day after the company deferred its board meeting which was to consider interim dividend for FY22.

CDSL: Leading depository CDSL on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary CDSL IFSC has been recognized as the bullion depository in IFSC by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

Advanced Enzyme Technologies: The compay has completed the acquisition of additional stake of 15 per cent in its subsidiary, JC Biotech. The company bought of 31.06 lakh equity shares of JCB for Rs 21.12 crore.

NLC India: The company raised Rs 750 crore through allotment of 15,000 Commercial Papers of face value of Rs 5 lakh each.

Tata Elxsi: The company collaborated with DStv Media Sales to build a vision for DStv Media Sales (DMS) that addresses current challenges while also positioning DMS for future growth.

Reliance Industries: The company has taken shutdown of its manufacturing units at Nagothane, Maharashtra to assure reliability and integrity of operations. Product supplies to customers will continue through available stocks and diverting from other manufacturing sites. Complex is expected to be back into normal operation from August 25.

Indostar Capital Finance: Promoters to sell up 61,89,737 equity shares of the company on August 20 and August 23 via offer for sale issue.