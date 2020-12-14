Stocks to watch: Cipla, eClerx, KEC International, Burger King India, JSPL

At 08:44 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 52.75 points, or 0.39 per cent higher at 13,569.80, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today.

Burger King: Shares of Burger King India will debut at the bourses today. The quick-service restaurant chain's Rs 810 crore IPO had received an overwhelming response from investors, with the public offer being subscribed 156.65 times.

Cipla: Pharma major Cipla on Friday announced the settlement of its patent litigation with Celgene Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, relating to patents for Revlimid (lenalidomide). READ MORE

eClerx: The company has entered into a share/membership interest purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in Eclipse Global Holdings LLC (dba Personiv) (“Personiv”), a Delaware Company headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, through its wholly-owned subsidiary viz. eClerx LLC, USA.

JSPL: Jindal Steel & Power has reported robust growth in steel production. The company witnessed year-on-year growth of 15 per cent in standalone steel production with 6,14,000 tonnes in November 2020 as compared to 533,000 tonnes of standalone steel production a year ago during the same period.

KEC international has secured new orders of Rs 1,438 crore across its various businesses.

Astral Poly Technik: The company has started commercial production of plastic water storage tanks under Astral’s name from December 12 at manufacturing facility situated at Pangra, Aurangabad.

Union Bank: The bank to issue Basel-III compliant perpetual debt instruments in the nature of debentures eligible for inclusion in additional Tier 1 Capital ("Bonds") Series XXVll of Rs 500 crore with green shoe option up to Rs 1,000 crore (maximum Rs 1,500 crore) on private placement basis.

Central Bank of India announced that the capital raising committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting on December 11 considered and approved the proposal for raising capital funds up to Rs 500 crore.