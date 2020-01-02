Stocks to watch: Coal India, SAIL, Muthoot Capital, Asian Granito, autos

At 08:47 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were unchanged at 12,245, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -



Auto stocks: Automobile sales continued to slip in December despite a faint uptick seen in the two preceding months, worrying the industry that a recovery in the Indian car market is not yet in sight.



The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has released amendments to the New Tariff Order (NTO), in which it has directed cable operators to provide 200 channels for Rs 153. It has also reviewed the pricing of channel bouquets compared to a la carte ones.

VA Tech Wabag: The company has bagged Rs 1,187 crore project in Bihar under Clean Ganga Scheme.





Future Retail: The company is scheduled to hold its board meeting on January 4 to consider fund-raising.



Jagran Prakashan said the company has bought back 33,15,206 equity shares during 16 December 2019 to 31 December 2019 and extinguished 22,89,486 equity shares on 31 December 2019.





JBM Auto said the merger of JBM Auto System Private and JBM MA Automotive with itself got effective from 1 January, 2020. Now onwards, JBM Auto will be a merged entity.

Coal India, which registered negative growth in production of the dry fuel for past few months, has posted over 7 per cent growth in December with 58 million tonne output, sources said on Wednesday. READ MORE

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on January 1 said it has recorded a 47 per cent rise in sales during December. "The company has achieved the highest-ever sales in a month during December 2019.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company on Wednesday said it has signed a license agreement for a 40-room upcoming hotel in Dehradun under the brand Keys Prima.

Muthoot Capital Services on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 145.37 crore through securitisation.

Prakash Industries said that in the recent auction of Coal Linkages conducted by Coal India, it has secured allocation of long-term Coal Linkages of 1.69 lakh MT per annum for the next 5 years for its5 th Sponge Iron Kiln.

Asian Granito said that the officials of GST Department conducted search at the Company's Registered Office and Plant offices on 31st December, 2019.