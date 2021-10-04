Stocks to watch: D-Mart, ZEEL, Federal Bank, Coal India, NTPC, Inox Wind

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 28.50 points higher at 17,558.50, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Federal Bank: Private sector lender on Sunday said it has posted a 10 per cent growth in advances at Rs 1,37,309 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. Total advances stood at Rs 1,25,209 crore at the end of the second quarter of the last financial year, said in a regulatory filing.

Avenue Supermarts: The owner and operator of retail chain has reported a 46.6 per cent increase in its standalone revenue from operations at Rs 7,649.64 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021. Its total number of stores as of September 30, 2021 stood at 246.

ZEEL: Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Saturday said it has moved the Bombay High Court against the requisition of minority shareholders, Invesco and OFI Global China Fund, to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to discuss various issues, including removal of Managing Director Punit Goenka. The company has filed a civil suit before the high court requesting to declare the requisition notice sent to it as "illegal and invalid".

Indian Bank: The lender has picked up 13.27 per cent stake in the proposed bad bank National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL). It has subscribed to 1,98,00,000 equity shares of NARCL for cash consideration of Rs 19.80 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Coal India: State-owned CIL's coal production registered a marginal rise to 40.7 million tonnes in September. The development assumes significance in the wake of country's power plants grappling with coal shortages. Coal India Ltd's (CIL) production had stood at 40.5 million tonnes (MT) in September 2020, according to a BSE filing.

Hero Moto: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp reported a 25.9 per cent dip in total sales to 5,30,346 units in September. The company had sold 7,15,718 units in the same month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

J&K Bank: Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Friday said it has received shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through equity and debt to fund its business.

Aurobindo Pharma: Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Friday said N Govindarajan has tendered his resignation as the managing director and a director on the company's board due to personal reasons.

Eicher Motors: Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Friday said its total wholesales in September declined by 44 per cent to 33,529 units. The company, part of Eicher Motors, had reported a total sales of 60,331 units in the same month last year.

Tech Mahindra: IT company Tech Mahindra will acquire IT consultancy service provider Beris Consulting Gmbh for 7 million euros or about Rs 60 crore through its German subsidiary, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Natco Pharma: The company's marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc has launched generic Everolimus tablets in 10 mg strength in the US market. The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had earlier granted final approval of this abbreviated new drug application, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

NTPC: India’s coal power giant NTPC expects to raise 150 billion rupees ($2 billion) through initial public offerings in three units including its renewables business, and the paring of a joint venture stake, according to a company official familiar with the plans.

Inox Wind: Board to meet on October 6 to consider proposals for raising funds.

NIIT: The company has acquired 70 per cent stake in RPS Consulting to strengthen its training solutions in emerging digital technologies. The remaining 30% shareholding will be acquired by NIIT in subsequent tranches.